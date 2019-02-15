High school rodeo returns to Pahrump

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandon Mountz is currently the leading bull rider among junior high school competitors in Nevada, totaling 79 points during the first half of the season, 30 more than his closest competition.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Tye Hardy qualified for the nationals a year ago and is the only high school bull rider in the state to compile any points through the first six rodeos of the year.

McCullough Arena will host the first Nevada State High School Rodeo Association event of 2019 next weekend, and Pahrump Valley’s rodeo director, Buddy Krebs, has plenty of work to do to make it happen.

And he couldn’t be happier.

Last year was the first for the revived Pahrump Valley rodeo club, and the word is out.

“We have more entrants this year than we did last year,” Krebs said. “People saw how it went and it went well, and more wanted to get in this year.”

And hometown fans will have talented performers to watch at the rodeo, which will run Feb. 22-24.

“Tye (Hardy) is the number-one bull rider among high schools, and we’ve got the number-one bull rider in junior high with Brandon Mountz,” Krebs said. The Pahrump Valley club has 16 members, an increase from last year.

Prize money totaling $8,250 will be up for grabs. In each event, first place is worth $75, second place $50 and third place $25.

“We’ll have cash prizes for both days, which are separate rodeos, but the buckles will go to the highest averages of the two days,” Krebs explained.

Putting on a three-day rodeo can’t be done alone, and Krebs wanted to express his appreciation to the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Pahrump Arena Committee, the Nye County Commission and the Town of Pahrump “for helping us make this event better and better.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce for $20, which covers all three days. Single-day tickets also will be available at the gate.

Cutting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, while the rodeo begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Sunday also will include Cowboy Church, a 6 a.m. service with Pastor John Dodge of Pahrump.

There will be a raffle to raise money to send qualifying competitors to this year’s nationals. Krebs said an AR-15 and a 12-gauge shotgun will be raffled off, and tickets can be purchased for $10 during Saturday’s session. “And we’re going to give away the guns to the winners right then and there” on Sunday, Krebs said.

Krebs credits Jeff Meeks, the Pahrump Valley rodeo director when he was in high school, with being an inspiration in restarting the rodeo club, and Lloyd Peugh for helping get the club going again.

Meeks was the rodeo director for 20 years, and Krebs said he will be at this year’s event.

The rodeo will be held simultaneously with the Pahrump Balloon Festival, which will feature more than 30 hot-air balloons, a car show, mutton busting, tethered balloon rides and a carnival.

“This goes on at the same time as the balloon festival and carnival, so that’s a lot of family fun,” Krebs said.