Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pahrump Valley Speedway, which will host its final night of racing this season Saturday, Nov. 21.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mini Stock drivers, including RJ Smotherman (52), Michael Wills (44) Phil Hans (77), Eric Mewhorter (82) and Tanner Reynolds (7) race earlier this season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racing season at Pahrump Valley Speedway will come to an end this Saturday, with racing starting at 3 p.m.

Ward’s victory earned him 40 points, pushing his season total to 477. Debbie Ward finished second to gain 39 points, moving her into second place by two points (450-448) over Adam Tiscarao, who finished fourth.

RJ Smotherman won in Mini Stocks for the third consecutive time, keeping him in fourth place in the class. Brandon Jones finished second and holds sixth place in the season standings.

Tanner Reynolds’ 10th-place finish in Mini Stocks did little to break his iron grip on the class, where his 495 points outdistance the 409 by second-place Aaron Pike-Ceballos, who finished third. Michael Wills finished fourth and sits six points behind Pike-Ceballos.

Joel Dean took the checkered flag for the fifth time this season, finishing ahead of Jeff Murphy and Rafael Flores. Dean leads Murphy in the season standings by 135 points, with Joe Wabsis, who did not race Nov. 7, sitting in third.

There was no change among the leaders in Modifieds, as none of the top 11 drivers raced. Corbin Sabers won in his first Modifieds race of the season, with Kyle Renberger second and Alex Williams third.

In his second Super Stock start of the season, Justin Thornton won for the first time this season, with Timothy Murphy second and Doug Murphy third. Ron Moffatt, who finished fourth, holds a 36-point lead over Timothy Murphy in the season standings. Dale Daffer and Tyson Talkington, who did not race, hold the third and fourth places, respectively.

First-place Mark Daub and second-place Daniel Bruner finished in those positions in the four-car Coupe race, leaving Daub 45 points ahead on the season. Scott Hollway finished third and Dan Hatfield ran fourth, each of them racing in Coupes for the second time this season.

In Micro Sprints, Eddie Chacon’s victory pushed his points lead to 74 over the idle Jason Funk. Danielle Banks finished second, while AJ Kline — in third place overall — finished third.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, the final racing night of the season, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Dwarfs on the card. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 55 and $6 for children aged 6 to 14. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

There is also a family six-pack available, with two adults and four kids under age 14 for $30. Racing starts at 3 p.m.