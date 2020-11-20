68°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 6:00 am
 
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pah ...
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pahrump Valley Speedway, which will host its final night of racing this season Saturday, Nov. 21.
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mini Stock drivers, including RJ ...
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mini Stock drivers, including RJ Smotherman (52), Michael Wills (44) Phil Hans (77), Eric Mewhorter (82) and Tanner Reynolds (7) race earlier this season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racing season at Pahrump Valley S ...
Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racing season at Pahrump Valley Speedway will come to an end this Saturday, with racing starting at 3 p.m.

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Ward’s victory earned him 40 points, pushing his season total to 477. Debbie Ward finished second to gain 39 points, moving her into second place by two points (450-448) over Adam Tiscarao, who finished fourth.

RJ Smotherman won in Mini Stocks for the third consecutive time, keeping him in fourth place in the class. Brandon Jones finished second and holds sixth place in the season standings.

Tanner Reynolds’ 10th-place finish in Mini Stocks did little to break his iron grip on the class, where his 495 points outdistance the 409 by second-place Aaron Pike-Ceballos, who finished third. Michael Wills finished fourth and sits six points behind Pike-Ceballos.

Joel Dean took the checkered flag for the fifth time this season, finishing ahead of Jeff Murphy and Rafael Flores. Dean leads Murphy in the season standings by 135 points, with Joe Wabsis, who did not race Nov. 7, sitting in third.

There was no change among the leaders in Modifieds, as none of the top 11 drivers raced. Corbin Sabers won in his first Modifieds race of the season, with Kyle Renberger second and Alex Williams third.

In his second Super Stock start of the season, Justin Thornton won for the first time this season, with Timothy Murphy second and Doug Murphy third. Ron Moffatt, who finished fourth, holds a 36-point lead over Timothy Murphy in the season standings. Dale Daffer and Tyson Talkington, who did not race, hold the third and fourth places, respectively.

First-place Mark Daub and second-place Daniel Bruner finished in those positions in the four-car Coupe race, leaving Daub 45 points ahead on the season. Scott Hollway finished third and Dan Hatfield ran fourth, each of them racing in Coupes for the second time this season.

In Micro Sprints, Eddie Chacon’s victory pushed his points lead to 74 over the idle Jason Funk. Danielle Banks finished second, while AJ Kline — in third place overall — finished third.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, the final racing night of the season, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Dwarfs on the card. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 55 and $6 for children aged 6 to 14. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

There is also a family six-pack available, with two adults and four kids under age 14 for $30. Racing starts at 3 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt
Staff Report

DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club w ...
Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will host its annual high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the event.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump baseball coach Brian Hayes talks to his players at th ...
Inexperience shows as Pahrump Maroon goes 1-3 in Bullhead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Trojans Maroon baseball club was back in Bullhead City, Arizona, last weekend, and on the paper the trip was not a pleasant one. The Trojans ended the first day 0-2, seeded 10th of 12 teams, and managed just one win in four games, a one-run game Sunday morning, as they finished the Double Play 16+ tournament by being outscored 30-13.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia follows the flight of his horseshoe Saturday at ...
Fifteen Nevada horseshoe pitchers head to Utah for Western Open
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

There are perfectly fine horseshoe pits at Petrack Park in Pahrump. There is a larger set of pits at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. They have fixed up the large set of pits in Beatty.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff Murphy (52) leads the Hobby ...
Ward, Daub win at Speedway, increase season points lead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward in Hobby Stocks and Mark Daub in Coupes added to their season points lead by posting victories Oct. 24 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Leadoff batter James Metscher steps in during Pahrump Gold's ...
Pahrump Gold baseball splits pair in Vegas Valley League
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Gold baseball club started the fall season playing in tournaments in Bullhead City, Arizona. The results were mostly good, reaching the final of one tournament and winning another, but there was a sense that nothing much was being accomplished.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Bill Neilson, 75, of Pahrump, takes his turn while his wife, ...
Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club offers fun with dash of competition
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Neilson stepped up to the foul line on Lane 16 of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. He’s one of dozens of bowlers who turned out Sunday for the monthly Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament.