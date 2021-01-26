47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Jason Witten makes impact in crusade against domestic violence

By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 26, 2021 - 3:43 pm
 
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) talks with teammates on the sidelines versus the Miami Dolp ...
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) talks with teammates on the sidelines versus the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks off the field following the team's 26-25 loss to the ...
Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks off the field following the team's 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

First, some sobering numbers: Nevada has ranked among the top five states in the past 15 years for women being murdered by men in domestic violence cases. Clark County authorities receive more than 100,000 domestic violence calls per year and — on average — there are 10,000 arrests and 15,000 court cases.

And this: Of those children growing up in domestic violence households, 76% will repeat the cycle as adults.

Jason Witten has spent much of his NFL career trying to decrease such statistics. He knows the reality of abuse.

Witten was a tight end with the Las Vegas Raiders this season, and whether or not such a relationship continues — the 38-year-old veteran hasn’t made a decision about his football future — his impact will be felt locally in an important way.

He has donated $10,000 to SafeNest, the largest nonprofit agency dedicated to ending domestic violence in Clark County. With such a grant, a launch of Witten’s SCOREkeeper’s program will allow for trained male mentors to provide things such as friendship and guidance and support to boys and girls at SafeNest’s confidential shelter.

Life skills, academics and counseling are among the areas covered.

Witten grew up in an abusive household, escaping from his father with his mother and brothers when Jason was 11. He found a mentor and role model in his grandfather, who was also his high school coach.

Today, Witten and wife Michelle have four children.

“I started a foundation for nothing else than to be a shining light and make a difference, not for notoriety or a pat on the back,” said Witten, who founded SCOREkeeper in 2008. “When you come to grips with who you are and how your journey got you to this place in life, it takes a while to share it.

“But a lot of joy comes from relating and being able to say, ‘I was in those shoes and overcame it. You can, too.’”

His program is active in six shelters across Texas (where he played for the Dallas Cowboys for all but one of his 17 NFL seasons), one in Knoxville, Tennessee (where he played for the University of Tennessee), and now in Las Vegas.

In all, male role models with SCOREkeeper have served more than 11,000 children escaping family violence.

Not all of those children in need, and likely none, will grow up to be an NFL star and likely first-ballot Hall of Famer who has the league’s career record for games played by a tight end. So the list of mentors reaches far beyond the sports world, men from all professions making a difference in children’s lives.

“The value of a program such as Jason’s foundation is that you absolutely have a chance at being an intervention,” said Liz Ortenburger, CEO of SafeNest. “Kids get exposed, particularly young boys, to positive male role models. And while their lives might have a history of violence, when you have hope you can see your way out of repeating that cycle of violence.

“It gives them the power in such situations — and we see some that are just horrible — to see they can have a brighter future and they have the power to do that. It’s our job to build those pathways. Jason’s story is one of those pathways.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo PVHS cross country coach Erik Odegard said even a season with competition against a ...
PVHS reacts to Clark County canceling fall sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County School District informed principals and assistant principals Friday its member schools will not participate in the fall sports season.

File photo Pahrump youth softball players line up before a fundraiser before the 2018 season. T ...
Softball players sought to play in Vegas league
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Back in November, the Pahrump Youth Softball Association posted on Facebook a request for volunteers to become board members to “make sure the youngsters have a great season.”

Erik Verduzco/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bart Thompson, executive director for the Nev ...
Clark County cancels all fall sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Clark County School District informed principals and assistant principals Friday its member schools will not participate in the fall sports season.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior Maddy Souza has signed to p ...
Souza going into the fire at Casper College
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nobody can accuse Maddy Souza of not knowing what she will be facing when she starts school at Casper College in Wyoming.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Satur ...
Neese, Attebery win divisions in PVTBC 9-pin no-tap tournament
Staff Report

Mary Neese and Annette Attebery won their divisions and Attebery and Troy Smith Jr. won side pots Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is ...
Pahrump Valley football workouts to resume in January
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nobody knows for sure if there will be a high school football season in Nevada, but Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is making preparations for one.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times file There are some good football players at Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Tom Rysinski: Naughty or nice? Santa just doesn’t care this year
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Readers might recall the first few paragraphs from the past two years. I liked the way they turned out and figured I wouldn’t be able to top them, so I’ll start and end every Christmas column with them.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.