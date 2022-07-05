92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Kasey Dilger and Mike Dedeic top a group of 20 players at Amargosa horseshoe event

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2022 - 1:38 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lawrence (right) and Mikey (left) Workman took ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lawrence (right) and Mikey (left) Workman took third place in the horseshoes tournament held in Armagosa Valley over the weekend.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Danielle Workman (left) and Lathan Dilger (righ ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Danielle Workman (left) and Lathan Dilger (right) finished in second place in the horseshoes tournament held in Armagosa Valley over the weekend. They went undefeated until the championship game, falling just two points short of winning.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Mike Dedeic (left) and Kasey Dilger (right) too ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Mike Dedeic (left) and Kasey Dilger (right) took home first place in the horseshoes tournament in Armagosa Valley over the weekend.

Amargosa Valley held a horseshoes tournament on Sunday over the holiday weekend that helped raise money for the Amargosa Racing Association.

Four hundred dollars were put into the pot after all 20 pitchers paid their $20 entry fees for the tournament. The ARA received half of the total pot.

The tournament was a doubles event, using a blind-draw to break the pitchers up into teams of two for the event.

The team of Kasey Dilger and Mike Dedeic took home first place in the tournament. For their win, they each received $50 and a trophy. Dilger and Dedeic only had one loss the entire tournament.

In second place of the tournament was the team comprised of Lathan Dilger and Danielle Workman.

Dilger and Workman had gone undefeated until the championship game, where they were defeated by Kasey Dilger and Dedeic.

Lathan Dilger and Workman had defeated Kasey Dilger and Dedeic earlier in the tournament.

For their runners-up spot, Lathan Dilger and Workman each won $30 and received a trophy.

Lawrence Workman and Mikey Workman finished the tournament in the third and final prize-winning position.

In addition to their trophy, each pitcher also received $20.

Pitchers and spectators got to enjoy a fireworks display put on by the town throughout the tournament.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This fishing family knows who is boss - Mom caught this who ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The tuna bite is on
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On a recent one-day trip we boarded at sunup and enjoyed the cruise south to the Coronado Islands. As the boat reached its fishing position off the Islands and the captain dropped anchor, he called out those welcome words, “Drop your lines” …

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Kier Sheppard (4) comes in to score on a ground ball by his t ...
Pahrump Junior all-stars get massive victories in tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior All-Stars dropped their first game of their tournament last Saturday 5-2 to Summerlin South, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed them after their most recent outings.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association is holding a t ...
NSHPA continues season with a sunset tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The NSHPA will be holding the Sundown Showdown tournament this Saturday, June 25, at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas. The tournament will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Antonio Whitney gets ready to deliver a pitch in the Pahrump ...
Pahrump Valley Juniors baseball fall behind early in tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Junior All-Stars team, which is comprised of players from all three of Pahrump’s Little League baseball junior division teams, dropped their opening game of the tournament against the South Summerlin juniors team on Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The June Bug Classic horseshoe tournament took place at Le ...
Scott Hardy takes top spot in the June Bug Classic
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Scott Hardy got his first win of the 2022 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association season at the June Bug Classic that was held in Las Vegas after multiple second-place finishes this season.