Kasey Dilger and Mike Dedeic top a group of 20 players at Amargosa horseshoe event

Amargosa Valley held a horseshoes tournament on Sunday over the holiday weekend that helped raise money for the Amargosa Racing Association.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Lawrence (right) and Mikey (left) Workman took third place in the horseshoes tournament held in Armagosa Valley over the weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Danielle Workman (left) and Lathan Dilger (right) finished in second place in the horseshoes tournament held in Armagosa Valley over the weekend. They went undefeated until the championship game, falling just two points short of winning.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of Mike Dedeic (left) and Kasey Dilger (right) took home first place in the horseshoes tournament in Armagosa Valley over the weekend.

Four hundred dollars were put into the pot after all 20 pitchers paid their $20 entry fees for the tournament. The ARA received half of the total pot.

The tournament was a doubles event, using a blind-draw to break the pitchers up into teams of two for the event.

The team of Kasey Dilger and Mike Dedeic took home first place in the tournament. For their win, they each received $50 and a trophy. Dilger and Dedeic only had one loss the entire tournament.

In second place of the tournament was the team comprised of Lathan Dilger and Danielle Workman.

Dilger and Workman had gone undefeated until the championship game, where they were defeated by Kasey Dilger and Dedeic.

Lathan Dilger and Workman had defeated Kasey Dilger and Dedeic earlier in the tournament.

For their runners-up spot, Lathan Dilger and Workman each won $30 and received a trophy.

Lawrence Workman and Mikey Workman finished the tournament in the third and final prize-winning position.

In addition to their trophy, each pitcher also received $20.

Pitchers and spectators got to enjoy a fireworks display put on by the town throughout the tournament.