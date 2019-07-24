Kickoff times announced for UNLV home games

The UNLV football team’s last season at Sam Boyd Stadium features six home games, with kickoff times for all six announced by the university’s athletic department.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The UNLV football team will open what is scheduled to be its final season at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 against Southern Utah.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez leads a tour of the new Fertitta Football Complex last month in Las Vegas. Sanchez, entering his fifth season with the Rebels, owns a career record of 16-32, 11-21 in Mountain West games.

The Rebels’ 49th year at Sam Boyd will start with two 7 p.m. nonconference games: Aug. 31 against Southern Utah 31 and Sept. 7 against Arkansas State.

The opener against the Thunderbirds might bring back some unpleasant memories for UNLV fans, as Southern Utah humiliated Bobby Hauck’s 2011 team 41-16. Not only is SUU a Football Championship Subdivision team, at the time it was playing in something called the Great West Conference with North Dakota, Cal Poly, South Dakota and the University of California, Davis. The Thunderbirds now play in the Big Sky Conference.

Arkansas State defeated the Rebels 27-20 last season in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in only the second game played between the schools. UNLV won 28-23 in 1995.

Two home games in October – October 5 vs. Boise State and Oct. 26 vs. San Diego State – previously were announced as having 7:30 p.m. start times.

The Nov. 16 game vs. Hawaii and the final regular-season football game at Sam Boyd Stadium, Nov. 23 against San Jose State, both will start at 1 p.m. Those two times are subject to change, as the television schedule has not been finalized.

The kickoff times for two more UNLV road games also have been released. The Rebels’ visit to Colorado State on Nov. 2 will start at 12:30 p.m. and the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Nov. 30 in Reno will kick off at noon. That means only the Sept. 28 game at Wyoming and the Oct. 12 game at Vanderbilt are awaiting start times.

Television information will be announced in the coming weeks. Three games — Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State — are scheduled to be on CBS Sports Network, ESPN will televise the Wyoming game, and the Northwestern game will be on Big Ten Network.

Season tickets, which start at $99, are available now, and fans purchasing season tickets this year may purchase season tickets for the same per-game price in the new Las Vegas Stadium opening in 2020.

This year’s mini-plan allows fans to purchase tickets for the Boise State, San Diego State and Hawaii games for one low price that includes a meal combo and commemorative giveaway T-shirt each week. Prices for the mini-plan are $99 for end-zone locations and $150 for sideline seats. Mini-plans and full season tickets are available by calling 702-739-3267 or visiting unlvtickets.com