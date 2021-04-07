75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Kuver wins division, side pots during PVTBC tournament at Pahrump Nugget

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2021 - 7:30 am
 
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bridjette Whaley, one of the directors of the ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bridjette Whaley, one of the directors of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club, bowled games of 232, 145 and 180 at the PVTBC's No-Tap Tournament on March 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Walt Kuver rolled games of 277, 237 and 278 with a 91 handicap, totaling 883 to win Division A and be the day’s top money winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s No-Tap Singles Tournament sponsored by Jan Mock on March 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Kuver pocketed $75 for winning Division A, $40 for winning the Handicap Side Pot and $35 for winning the Scratch Side Pot, a total of $150 that was almost $30 more than anyone else in the field of 97. Because of capacity restrictions, the tournament was run in two sessions.

Jon Felie’s games of 300, 231 and 228 with a 110 handicap gave him a total of 869, good for second in Division A. Felie’s third-place finish in the Handicap Side Pot ($38) and fourth-place finish in the Scratch Side Pot ($17.50) gave him a total of $120.50.

Third on the day’s money list were two bowlers from Division B. Mary Pickard’s games of 225, 211 and 222 with a handicap of 221 gave her a total of 879 to win Division B, a win that was worth $76. Pickard placed second to Kuver in the Handicap Side Pot to win $38, giving her a total of $114 for her efforts.

The final bowler to top $100 in prize money was Donna Whitaker. Whitaker rolled 235, 244 and 178 which, with her 205 handicap, gave her a total of 862 and second place in Division B. That was worth $70, and her fifth-place finish in the Handicap Side Pot added $32 for total winnings of $102.

Doug Tarver finished third in Division A on games of 233, 211 and 279 with a 143 handicap to take home $55; Ed Poland placed fourth on games of 222, 212 and 265 with a 156 handicap and pocketed $50; and in fifth place was Mark Hansen, who rolled games of 177, 286 and 225 with a 159 handicap to win $40.

Larry Tobey rolled games of 222, 221 and 220 with a 194 handicap to finish third in Division B and win $60; Rick Susits’ games of 231, 181 and 214 with a 226 handicap earned him $50 by placing fourth; and Diane Courtney rounded out the top five in Division B by rolling 225, 235 and 140 with a 245 handicap to win $40.

Felie, Cliff Edwards, Barry Holmes and Joseph De La Torre each rolled a 300 game during the tournament. Hansen won $60 in the 50/50 at the 10 a.m. session, while Renee Green won $65 in the 1 p.m. session’s 50/50 drawing.

“I would like to thank Mary Martinez and Dee Runau for helping with the 50/50 tickets and the scratch side pot entries,” said Debbie Varner, secretary/treasurer of the PVTBC.

The next PVTBC tournament will be the Snakebite Singles on April 24 sponsored by Varner and Ralph Johnson. For more information, visit pahrumpbowlers.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Henry Amaya bulls his way for more yard ...
Football: Pahrump Valley stops late 2-point try to clinch 1st win
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

If you had told Joe Clayton the day before his Pahrump Valley High School football team played SLAM Nevada that the Trojans would lose the time of possession battle by 13 minutes, not have a single drive longer than any of the Bulls’ longest three drives, yet still win, he wouldn’t have laughed at you.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mahina Araujo (7) and Nicky Velazquez (6) wait for a set from ...
Volleyball: Senior night sweep for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Senior night for the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team brought out the emotions, mostly in coach Jill Harris.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior boys soccer players, from l ...
Equipo spoils senior day for Pahrump Valley boys
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team throughout this pandemic-shortened season, and senior night did nothing to help.

Trojans Game Night
Trojans Game Night
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Who: Pahrump Valley (0-2) vs. SLAM Nevada (1-2).

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Noel Gutierrez of Beatty, having eluded Round Mountain's Gavi ...
Beatty, Round Mountain players find fun in flag football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The news that Round Mountain and Beatty high schools would not be playing tackle football during the shortened “fall” season fell on many players like, well, a deflated football.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez rolled games of 300, 279 and ...
Pahrump Nugget hosts March Madness bowling tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Juanita Martinez bowls for fun, and her 113 average doesn’t often have her near the top of the standings in local tournaments.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football coaches talk to their tea ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Numbers show a very even game
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On the surface, Pahrump Valley’s 14-6 loss to Virgin Valley appears to be a continuation of both the Trojans’ opening loss and their series history with the Bulldogs.