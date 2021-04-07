Kuver wins division, side pots during PVTBC tournament at Pahrump Nugget

Walt Kuver rolled games of 277, 237 and 278 with a 91 handicap, totaling 883 to win Division A and be the day’s top money winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s No-Tap Singles Tournament sponsored by Jan Mock on March 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bridjette Whaley, one of the directors of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club, bowled games of 232, 145 and 180 at the PVTBC's No-Tap Tournament on March 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Kuver pocketed $75 for winning Division A, $40 for winning the Handicap Side Pot and $35 for winning the Scratch Side Pot, a total of $150 that was almost $30 more than anyone else in the field of 97. Because of capacity restrictions, the tournament was run in two sessions.

Jon Felie’s games of 300, 231 and 228 with a 110 handicap gave him a total of 869, good for second in Division A. Felie’s third-place finish in the Handicap Side Pot ($38) and fourth-place finish in the Scratch Side Pot ($17.50) gave him a total of $120.50.

Third on the day’s money list were two bowlers from Division B. Mary Pickard’s games of 225, 211 and 222 with a handicap of 221 gave her a total of 879 to win Division B, a win that was worth $76. Pickard placed second to Kuver in the Handicap Side Pot to win $38, giving her a total of $114 for her efforts.

The final bowler to top $100 in prize money was Donna Whitaker. Whitaker rolled 235, 244 and 178 which, with her 205 handicap, gave her a total of 862 and second place in Division B. That was worth $70, and her fifth-place finish in the Handicap Side Pot added $32 for total winnings of $102.

Doug Tarver finished third in Division A on games of 233, 211 and 279 with a 143 handicap to take home $55; Ed Poland placed fourth on games of 222, 212 and 265 with a 156 handicap and pocketed $50; and in fifth place was Mark Hansen, who rolled games of 177, 286 and 225 with a 159 handicap to win $40.

Larry Tobey rolled games of 222, 221 and 220 with a 194 handicap to finish third in Division B and win $60; Rick Susits’ games of 231, 181 and 214 with a 226 handicap earned him $50 by placing fourth; and Diane Courtney rounded out the top five in Division B by rolling 225, 235 and 140 with a 245 handicap to win $40.

Felie, Cliff Edwards, Barry Holmes and Joseph De La Torre each rolled a 300 game during the tournament. Hansen won $60 in the 50/50 at the 10 a.m. session, while Renee Green won $65 in the 1 p.m. session’s 50/50 drawing.

“I would like to thank Mary Martinez and Dee Runau for helping with the 50/50 tickets and the scratch side pot entries,” said Debbie Varner, secretary/treasurer of the PVTBC.

The next PVTBC tournament will be the Snakebite Singles on April 24 sponsored by Varner and Ralph Johnson. For more information, visit pahrumpbowlers.com