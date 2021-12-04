55°F
Sports

Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2021 - 4:37 pm
 

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls basketball team won their opening game on Tuesday night 47-37 against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions.

The matchup between the Trojans and the Mountain Lions was an inter-divisional matchup. Pahrump Valley is in the 3A division, while Sierra Vista is in the 4A division.

This was the third time in the last four seasons that Pahrump has opened their season with a win. The Trojans only have three returning players from their last season in 2019-20: Tayla Wombaker, Adryanna Avena and Toni Cross-Smith.

All three of the returning players scored in the game for the Trojans.

Wombaker, who is a senior guard and the team captain, got the scoring started for the Trojans. She nailed two free throws for the first points of the season and finished with a game-high 19 points.

Senior center Abbigail Ramos helped out with scoring for the Trojans. She finished tied with Avena as the game’s second highest scorers with 11 points. Ramos and Wombaker combined for the team’s first 20 points.

Pahrump held a 22-16 lead heading into the second half. Sierra Vista was able to cut the lead down to just three points near the end of the third quarter, however the Trojans’ offense was too much to handle as they outscored the Mountain Lions 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Avena led the charge for the Trojans in the second half, where she scored all 11 of her points. Nine of her 11 points came in the fourth quarter to help preserve the Trojans’ lead and secure the first win of the season.

The Sierra Vista offense was led by junior guard Aylana Paculan and senior forward Grace Jones-Sailor. Both players had six points for the Mountain Lions offense.

The Trojans’ next test will be in a road matchup against Laughlin High School tonight, Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

This game is part of a doubleheader that the Trojans will be playing on Friday. Their second game will be against River Valley High School. Both games are part of a tournament taking place in Mohave Valley, Arizona at River Valley.

