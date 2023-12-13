Lady Trojans trounce Chaparral

The Pahrump Lady Trojans basketball team thoroughly steamrolled Chaparral with a 54-3 score in a home game Thursday night.

Courtney Van House and Paris Coleman show their enthusiasm during the Opening Presentation. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

Courtney Van House keeps control of the ball despite several opponents trying to get possession at the 54-3 rout of Chaparral. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

Kaitlin Hansen (right) and Avery Moore with the steal made short work of Chaparral in Thursday’s game. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

Avery Moore makes a shot at the basket at Thursday night’s home game with Chaparral. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone scored at least once, including the players on the bench; all the players got playing time. Chaparral and Pahrump do not belong to the same league so the Lady Trojans won’t be playing them again.

This was the first home game, continuing their undefeated streak. Also, it was running clock by the end of the third quarter, making it a fast game. Eight points were scored in the first quarter.

Last week’s games had been canceled because of the UNLV shootings.