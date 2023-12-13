52°F
Sports

Lady Trojans trounce Chaparral

Staff Report
December 13, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Courtney Van House and Paris Coleman show their enthusiasm during the Opening Presentation. Joh ...
Courtney Van House and Paris Coleman show their enthusiasm during the Opening Presentation. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Courtney Van House keeps control of the ball despite several opponents trying to get possession ...
Courtney Van House keeps control of the ball despite several opponents trying to get possession at the 54-3 rout of Chaparral. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Kaitlin Hansen (right) and Avery Moore with the steal made short work of Chaparral in Thursday’s game. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Avery Moore makes a shot at the basket at Thursday night’s home game with Chaparral. John Cla ...
Avery Moore makes a shot at the basket at Thursday night’s home game with Chaparral. John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Lady Trojans basketball team thoroughly steamrolled Chaparral with a 54-3 score in a home game Thursday night.

Everyone scored at least once, including the players on the bench; all the players got playing time. Chaparral and Pahrump do not belong to the same league so the Lady Trojans won’t be playing them again.

This was the first home game, continuing their undefeated streak. Also, it was running clock by the end of the third quarter, making it a fast game. Eight points were scored in the first quarter.

Last week’s games had been canceled because of the UNLV shootings.

