Lady Trojans trounce Chaparral
The Pahrump Lady Trojans basketball team thoroughly steamrolled Chaparral with a 54-3 score in a home game Thursday night.
Everyone scored at least once, including the players on the bench; all the players got playing time. Chaparral and Pahrump do not belong to the same league so the Lady Trojans won’t be playing them again.
This was the first home game, continuing their undefeated streak. Also, it was running clock by the end of the third quarter, making it a fast game. Eight points were scored in the first quarter.
Last week’s games had been canceled because of the UNLV shootings.