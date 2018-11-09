Lee Canyon’s Share the Warmth coat drive underway

Lee Canyon, Southern Nevada’s premier winter and summer outdoor adventure destination, launched Spread the Warmth, a winter coat drive benefiting Project 150, a local nonprofit that assists more than 6,000 disadvantaged high school students in the Clark County School District.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A skier hits a rail on the bunny hill Dec. 8, 2017, at Lee Canyon opening day. The ski resort's Spread the Warmth coat drive is underway, with several locations collecting donated coats.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Snowboarders ride the Rabbit Peak ski lift during Lee Canyon's opening day Dec. 8, 2017. Lee Canyon has launched a winter coat drive to benefit a nonprofit that aids disadvantaged high school students.

The drive kicked off Nov. 3 at the Pray for Snow party at Skye Canyon Park, but donation bins will be stationed at Lee Canyon partner locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday, Nov. 17. Items needed include new and gently used coats, jackets and zip-up hooded sweaters in adult male and female sizes.

To further support the effort, Skye Canyon will match $25 for each item donated up to $5,000.

“Whether taking to the slopes or the classroom, it’s all about being prepared, and that means the right clothing to stay warm,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “Our partners were quick to jump on board and support Project 150. We encourage the community to get into the spirit of giving by cleaning out their closets and donating a gently used coat, or a new one, to a teen in need.”

The donations will be presented to Project 150 on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Skye Canyon Park.

Pending appropriate weather conditions, Lee Canyon will open for its 2018-19 winter season in early December and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the season. Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and tubing tickets through the Lee Canyon website to take advantage of online discounts and to avoid sold-out dates.

For additional information on Lee Canyon’s winter season, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities.

Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.