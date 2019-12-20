52°F
Maloy brings ‘A Youth Sports Experience’ back to Pahrump

Staff Report
December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Apparently, athletic training does not take a holiday in Pahrump.

Fifteen-time state track champion Dominique Maloy brings her “A Youth Sports Experience” back to Pahrump Valley High School for her winter break training for 10 days over the next three weeks, including Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Depending on the weather, Maloy will bring her unique style and high-energy approach to Trojan Field. If forced to move indoors, she will conduct her clinic in the high school’s gymnasium.

Maloy brings a high level of credibility to the job of running training clinics. As a student at Pahrump Valley High School, those 15 titles were spread among the 100, 200 and 400 meters and the long jump.

In fact, she continues to hold two Class 3A State Championship records: 24.50 seconds in the 200 set in 2006 and 55.19 in the 400 set the same year and matched in 2015 by Clarissa Maxey of Faith Lutheran.

Maloy was a backup guard on two Trojans Class 3A state champion basketball teams as well.

At Arizona State University, Maloy competed in the NCAA Championships both indoors and outdoors, and she won Pac-10 championships in individual events and relays. Her college achievements include personal bests of 11.39 in the 100, 23.28 in the 200 and 52.69 in the 400, each set during a different season.

And she hasn’t stopped. Maloy plays for the Seattle Mist of the Legends Football League, which won its third Legends Cup in 2019.

“A Youth Sports Experience” begins Saturday and will run through Jan. 5, at a cost of $5 for a one-hour session.

