Maloy brings ‘A Youth Sports Experience’ back to Pahrump

Dominique Maloy is back with another set of her youth sports minicamps.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Dominique Maloy, left, prepares Dane Clayton, 11, for a drill during her "A Youth Sports Experience" on in March at Pahrump Valley High School.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Dominique Maloy shouts encouragement to McKenna Cunningham, 10, during "A Youth Sports Experience" session in June on the football field at Pahrump Valley High School.

Dominique Maloy is back with another set of her youth sports minicamps.

“A Youth Sports Experience” is not geared to a specific sport. Instead, it is designed to bring out the best in young athletes in ways they can apply to their chosen endeavors.

“It’s a sports performance program offered to influence and develop each athlete’s talent and character into ability and presence,” Maloy says of her sessions.

Maloy, who was a 15-time state champion in track at Pahrump Valley High School, plays for the Nashville Knights of the Legends Football League. Maloy is the Knights’ leading rusher, with 181 yards on just 16 carries, an 11.3-yard average, and three touchdowns. She also has three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown for Nashville, which is 4-0.

The classes will be July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6. On all days, sessions run 7-8 a.m. for all athletes in fourth through 12th grades. On Saturday and Sunday, evening sessions are scheduled, with 6-7 p.m. for third- through seventh-graders and 7:30-8:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders.

Each session is $5 and will be held at the high school football field or gymnasium. As many as 15 athletes can be accommodated in each session.

Maloy said sponsored spots are available for those not financially able to participate.

Athletes can just show up at one of the scheduled classes or contact Maloy directly on Facebook for more information.