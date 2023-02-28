38°F
Sports

Martinez, Kuver win PVTBC doubles at Pahrump Nugget

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their February event on Saturday afternoon where 102 bowlers participated in the Bakers' doubles event. Mary Martinez and Walt Kuver took home first place in the A division with a team score of 768.

The Pahrump Nugget hosted 102 bowlers who participated in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event on Saturday afternoon.

The PVTBC’s event was a mixed doubles event with a man and a woman on each team.

The top seven teams in the A division and the top six teams in the B division received a portion of the prize pool.

Twenty-eight teams played in the A division.

Mary Martinez and Walt Kuver took home first place in the A division. They finished with a tournament-high 768 total points.

Martinez and Kuver combined to bowl single-game scores of 158, 298 and 204 to go along with their handicap score of 108 points.

Their second game score of 298 was the highest single-game score in the tournament.

In second place of the doubles event was the team of Cindy and Gordon Sim.

The Sims came in fresh off their 500 Club win earlier this month. They came in second place by just one pin.

The two bowled games of 208, 224 and 203, in addition to their handicap score of 132, for a total score of 767.

The third-place finishers in the A division were Mary Neese and Bear Morris.

Neese and Morris ended their day with 759 points. They scored single-game scores of 161, 164 and 256. In addition to their game scores, the two had a handicap score of 178 points.

The remaining four teams that finished in a prize-winning position were Kathy Wheeler and Troy Smith Jr. (754), Renee Green and Anthony Matassa (725), Fran Gobbi and Jim Spears (725) and Anita Antol and Wayne Bellina (722).

In the B division, it was Christine Meoli and Randy Breneman who came out on top of the 23-team division.

They finished with game scores of 187, 138 and 169, to go along with their handicap score of 248, for a total score of 742.

Their first-game score of 187 was the highest single-game score in the B division.

The team of Nikki and Trevor Eberflus finished their doubles tournament in second place of the B division.

The Eberfluses finished with a team score of 727 points.

They bowled game scores of 146, 178 and 174, in addition to their handicap score of 229 points.

There was a tight race for the third spot in the B class.

The teams of Linda and Bob Byrd and Glo and Dale Bystedt finished just one point apart between third and fourth places.

The Byrds won the edge, getting the third-place finish with a total score of 721.

They bowled single-game scores of 158, 167 and 164. They also had a combined handicap score of 232 points.

The other three teams that finished in prize-winning positions were the Bystedts, who finished with 720 points, Lori and Vince Allison (705) and Arlene and Tom Leedom (703).

The PVTBC will be holding their next event on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget. The tournament will be a certified no-tap, singles event and will have two side pots.

Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney will be the directors of the tournament.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

