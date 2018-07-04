Michael makes hole-in-one at Lakeview in Pahrump

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump.

Thinkstock Bob Michael made a hole-in-one June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump.

Michael connected on the 100-yard 16th hole, a feat witnessed by three other golfers and certified by Jean Kocvara at the Lakeview pro shop.

Lakeview Executive Golf Course, opened in 1979, features five par 4’s and 13 par 3’s and plays at 3,222 yards from the forward tees and 3,518 from the middle tees. Rates are $13 for nine holes and $22 for 18 holes, and monthly and annual passes are available.

The course is open all year, with hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer. For more information, visit lakeviewgolfpahrump.com or call 775-727-4040.