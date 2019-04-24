Monster trucks draw 1,400 to Pahrump’s McCullough Arena

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times "Vendetta" goes skyward Saturday night during the Monster Truck Insanity Tour. The tour drew 1,400 people for two shows at Pahrump's McCullough Arena.

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour returned Friday and Saturday nights to Pahrump, and the tour’s operator fully intends to bring it back next year.

Skyler Neibaur, CEO of Live A Little Productions, which runs the Monster Truck Insanity Tour, was enthusiastic about bringing the event to Petrack Park’s McCullough Arena while acknowledging the difficulty of selling tickets to shows at Easter, including one on Good Friday.

“The shows went great, very good performances from the trucks and drivers,” said Neibaur, whose company has already taken the Monster Truck Insanity Tour to Duchesne and Era, Utah, and Altamont, Oregon, this year. Future stops include Tremonton and Manti, Utah, and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Live A Little Productions also produces the Western Grand National Truck and Tractor Pulling Series, Freestyle Motocross Insanity and UTV Rodeos, with more than 50 events scheduled for 2019. Last year, the monster trucks drew a total of 2,500 people to McCullough Arena for shows that include an autograph pit party before the main show.

”Attendance was down, about 1,400 total on the weekend,” Neibaur said. “We will look at changing the date for 2020 to get away from Easter weekend and add even more to the show to bring more people back.”