Mountain Falls offering junior golf tournaments this summer

Young golfers ages six to 17 again will have the chance to compete in tournaments this summer at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

Golfers must attend a clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24 to participate in the summer tournaments. There is a $20 fee for both days, while the tournaments, which will be held every other week June 4 to July 30, have a $5 entry fee for each event. Those tournaments lead up to the Gene Goins Memorial Tournament Aug 6-7, which has a $10 entry fee.

The Pahrump Valley Junior League will feature a team setup with competitions in a two-person scramble format. All levels of play are encouraged to sign up for the competitions that run June 13 through Aug. 9. The cost is $100 per person.

For information, see Randy or Will at the Mountain Falls Golf Shop or call 775-537-6553.