Muckers sweep Beaver Dam in weekend clashes

The Tonopah High School Muckers boys and girls basketball teams swept the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks teams in Saturday’s matchups.

The win over Beaver Dam was the first of the season for the boys basketball team. After having just lost on Friday night against Indian Springs, the Muckers entered the game against the Diamondbacks with an 0-5 record.

This was the first game between these schools since Tonopah came away with a 38-33 victory during the 2017-18 season.

Junior guard Tony Bleasdell was selected as the Player of the Game for Tonopah.

The Muckers will be participating in the Mt. Kody Beach Memorial tournament this weekend. They have three games in the tournament, including a doubleheader on Friday.

Their first game will take place on Friday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m. when they take on the Round Mountain Knights. The Knights will be coming off their first win of the season after defeating Carlin High School.

Tonopah will then face Oasis Academy on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and they will close out their tournament with a game against Carlin on Saturday morning. Tipoff for that game will be at 10:30 a.m.

The Lady Muckers got their second win of the season against Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.

Tonopah entered the game with a record of 1-4 after a tough showing in their season-opening tournament. Their only win came in a 37-11 victory over Carlin.

This was the first matchup between the teams since a season sweep by the Muckers in the 2017-18 season.

The girls basketball team will also be participating in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament this coming weekend.

They open their tournament run against Oasis Academy on Friday, Dec. 17. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m. On Saturday, they have a matchup with the Carlin Railroaders. Tipoff for this game is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Following the tournament, both teams will take a break for the holidays. They’ll resume play with a league game Friday, Jan. 7, when they host the Lund Mustangs.