Musial is top winner at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 29, 2020 - 10:26 am
 

Charity Musial captured Division A of the Certified “Whoops” Singles, the Handicap Side Pot and the Scratch Side Pot, pocketing $125 to leave as the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s July 25 event at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Bowling with a 94 handicap, Musial rolled games of 246, 269 and 268 for an 877 series, beating out Bridjette Whaley by 22 pins for first place in Division A. John Pickard (752), Dale Bystedt (743) and Dale Fischer (735) rounded out the top five, who split a pot of $170.

The race was close in Division B. Bill Downs rolled a 158-173-210, giving him a 765 series with a 224 handicap. That was 7 pins better than Rebeka Quinteros, while Barbara Wilson (742) nosed out Ed Poland (739) for third. Wilson and Poland each had a 199 handicap. Martin Aune (736), Babs Woosley (734) and Larry Tobey (725) rounded out the top seven in the division, sharing a $270 pot.

Musial’s 877 was good enough to win the side pots. In the handicap side pot, she was followed by Whaley, Downs, Quinteros, Pickard, Bystedt, Wilson and Poland, who shared $145. In the scratch side pot, Musial, Whaley and Bystedt split $50.

Downs won $95 during the event, while Whaley went home with $87.50 and Quinteros pocketed $80. Altogether, PVTBC bowlers shared $635 in winnings.

Pahrump fall baseball meeting set for Aug. 4
There will be a mandatory fall club baseball meeting for 16-and-under and 18-and-under teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ian Deutch Field No. 1.

Swain wins Shade Tree Open, teams with Jacobs at Firecracker in Pahrump
Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona used an overwhelming edge in ringers to overcome a 54-point differential and go undefeated in Class A to win the Shade Tree Open horseshoes tournament on July 18 at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

NIAA postpones all high school sports until January
No sports before January and most likely no state championships are the biggest takeaways from the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association's major revision of the sports schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.

PVHS grad Dilger chooses Marian U. for collegiate golf
Never let it be said that Kasey Dilger isn't a practical person. Ask him about his college choice of Marian University, and he's quick to say what factor was at the top of his list.

Kasey Dilger wins 3 consecutive horseshoes tournaments
Just as it has in other sports, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the horseshoes circuit. But at a time when even outdoor gatherings are limited, the number of participants in most horseshoes tournaments comes under — sometimes well under — limits prescribed by health officials.