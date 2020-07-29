Musial is top winner at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event

Charity Musial captured Division A of the Certified “Whoops” Singles, the Handicap Side Pot and the Scratch Side Pot, pocketing $125 to leave as the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s July 25 event at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted another Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event, with Christy Musial going up the day's top winner.

Bowling with a 94 handicap, Musial rolled games of 246, 269 and 268 for an 877 series, beating out Bridjette Whaley by 22 pins for first place in Division A. John Pickard (752), Dale Bystedt (743) and Dale Fischer (735) rounded out the top five, who split a pot of $170.

The race was close in Division B. Bill Downs rolled a 158-173-210, giving him a 765 series with a 224 handicap. That was 7 pins better than Rebeka Quinteros, while Barbara Wilson (742) nosed out Ed Poland (739) for third. Wilson and Poland each had a 199 handicap. Martin Aune (736), Babs Woosley (734) and Larry Tobey (725) rounded out the top seven in the division, sharing a $270 pot.

Musial’s 877 was good enough to win the side pots. In the handicap side pot, she was followed by Whaley, Downs, Quinteros, Pickard, Bystedt, Wilson and Poland, who shared $145. In the scratch side pot, Musial, Whaley and Bystedt split $50.

Downs won $95 during the event, while Whaley went home with $87.50 and Quinteros pocketed $80. Altogether, PVTBC bowlers shared $635 in winnings.