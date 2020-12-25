Neese, Attebery win divisions in PVTBC 9-pin no-tap tournament

Mary Neese and Annette Attebery won their divisions and Attebery and Troy Smith Jr. won side pots Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Saturday, Dec. 19 duing a Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ralph Johnson, a Southern Nevada USBC Association board member, gets into the holiday spirit during the Pahrump Nugget Tournament Bowling Club's 9-pin no-tap tournament Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Attebery was the day’s top money winner, as her 889 total, bowling with a 213 handicap, earned $75 as the Division B winner and $40 for winning the handicap side pot.

Neese won Division A by a single pin, rolling games of 207, 244 and 244 with a 186 handicap to total 881, edging out Jerry Brehn,who shot 263, 206 and 287 with a 124 handicap for 880. Neese pocketed $70 for the win and also took home $35 for finishing second in the handicap side pot, again a single pin ahead of Brehn, who won $30 in the side pot and $50 for his runner-up finish in Division A.

Smith won the scratch side pot comfortably, rolling an 822 series to beat out 19 other bowlers to win the $35 prize. Smith’s second game was a 300, bracketed by scores of 257 and 265. Dale Fischer (759, $25), Bear Morris (744, $20), Renee Green (743, $12.50) and Jim Sparlin (740, $7.50).

The top nine bowlers in Division A split a $330 pot. In addition to Neese, Brehn and Smith, winners included Fischer (867, $40), Dan Struss (849, $35), Green (842, $30), Mark Hansen (833, $25), Marcy Fischer (832, $20) and Ed Poland (829, $15). Smith’s 51 and Green’s 99 were the lowest handicaps among the winners.

Susan Wooten rolled an 863 series to finish second to Attebery in Division B, taking home $60. The top 11 bowlers in the division shared $430, including Ralph Johnson (856, $50), Fran Gobbi (837, $46), Rebekah Quinteros (835, $41), Jim O’Herron (834, $36), Martin Aune (825, $33), James Spear (824, $30), Bill Neilson (813, $24), Judie Johnson (791, $20) and Mary Pickard (786, $15).

After Attebery, Neese and Brehn in the handicap side pot were Dale Fischer (867, $25), Wooten (863, $23), Ralph Johnson (856, $22), Struss (849, $21), Green (842, $19), Quinteros (835, $17), O’Herron (834, $16), Hansen (833, $14), Marcy Fischer (832, $12), Poland (829, $9), Bear Morris (827, $7) and Aune (825, $5).

The tournament was run in two sessions because of COVID-19 restrictions, and 76 bowlers took part in the event. Terry Dofner joined Smith in rolling a 300 game in the 9-pin no-tap format, while Bob Riley ($33) and Glo Bystedt ($48.50) were the winners in the 50/50 drawing.

The PVTBC presented its awards for bowlers of the year, with Charity Musial winning in Division A and Bill and Bonnie Neilson sharing the award in Division B.