42°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Neese, Attebery win divisions in PVTBC 9-pin no-tap tournament

Staff Report
December 24, 2020 - 4:32 pm
 
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Satur ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Terry Dofner rolled one of two 300 games Saturday, Dec. 19 duing a Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ralph Johnson, a Southern Nevada USBC Associat ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ralph Johnson, a Southern Nevada USBC Association board member, gets into the holiday spirit during the Pahrump Nugget Tournament Bowling Club's 9-pin no-tap tournament Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Mary Neese and Annette Attebery won their divisions and Attebery and Troy Smith Jr. won side pots Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 9-pin no-tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Attebery was the day’s top money winner, as her 889 total, bowling with a 213 handicap, earned $75 as the Division B winner and $40 for winning the handicap side pot.

Neese won Division A by a single pin, rolling games of 207, 244 and 244 with a 186 handicap to total 881, edging out Jerry Brehn,who shot 263, 206 and 287 with a 124 handicap for 880. Neese pocketed $70 for the win and also took home $35 for finishing second in the handicap side pot, again a single pin ahead of Brehn, who won $30 in the side pot and $50 for his runner-up finish in Division A.

Smith won the scratch side pot comfortably, rolling an 822 series to beat out 19 other bowlers to win the $35 prize. Smith’s second game was a 300, bracketed by scores of 257 and 265. Dale Fischer (759, $25), Bear Morris (744, $20), Renee Green (743, $12.50) and Jim Sparlin (740, $7.50).

The top nine bowlers in Division A split a $330 pot. In addition to Neese, Brehn and Smith, winners included Fischer (867, $40), Dan Struss (849, $35), Green (842, $30), Mark Hansen (833, $25), Marcy Fischer (832, $20) and Ed Poland (829, $15). Smith’s 51 and Green’s 99 were the lowest handicaps among the winners.

Susan Wooten rolled an 863 series to finish second to Attebery in Division B, taking home $60. The top 11 bowlers in the division shared $430, including Ralph Johnson (856, $50), Fran Gobbi (837, $46), Rebekah Quinteros (835, $41), Jim O’Herron (834, $36), Martin Aune (825, $33), James Spear (824, $30), Bill Neilson (813, $24), Judie Johnson (791, $20) and Mary Pickard (786, $15).

After Attebery, Neese and Brehn in the handicap side pot were Dale Fischer (867, $25), Wooten (863, $23), Ralph Johnson (856, $22), Struss (849, $21), Green (842, $19), Quinteros (835, $17), O’Herron (834, $16), Hansen (833, $14), Marcy Fischer (832, $12), Poland (829, $9), Bear Morris (827, $7) and Aune (825, $5).

The tournament was run in two sessions because of COVID-19 restrictions, and 76 bowlers took part in the event. Terry Dofner joined Smith in rolling a 300 game in the 9-pin no-tap format, while Bob Riley ($33) and Glo Bystedt ($48.50) were the winners in the 50/50 drawing.

The PVTBC presented its awards for bowlers of the year, with Charity Musial winning in Division A and Bill and Bonnie Neilson sharing the award in Division B.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is ...
Pahrump Valley football workouts to resume in January
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nobody knows for sure if there will be a high school football season in Nevada, but Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is making preparations for one.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times file There are some good football players at Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Tom Rysinski: Naughty or nice? Santa just doesn’t care this year
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Readers might recall the first few paragraphs and a few paragraphs near the end from the past two years. I liked the way they turned out and figured I wouldn’t be able to top them, so I’ll start and end every Christmas column with them.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, tournament champion Ellie Miller, ...
Miller, Salzwimmer, Dilger win divisions in Pahrump horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Ellie Miller of Richfield, Utah defeated Steve Lopez of Kingman, Arizona in a playoff to capture the tournament championship Saturday at the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Open at Petrack Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez, left, picks out a grab-bag prize during t ...
Gulley, O’Herron win Turkey Bowl at Pahrump Nugget
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Randy Gulley rolled a 985 series to win the third annual 9-pin no-tap Turkey Bowl Tournament on Nov. 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

File photo Jalen Denton, shown pitching against Del Sol in 2019, won two baseball games for Pah ...
Pahrump Trojans Gold splits two baseball doubleheaders
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jake Riding and Jalen Denton combined for 15 strikeouts and one walk Friday night as the Pahrump Trojans Gold baseball team split a doubleheader, falling 4-3 to Palo Verde and beating Sierra Vista 14-1.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway flagman Dale Geissler congratulates J ...
Hobby Stocks goes down to final race at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A solid turnout of cars and some competitive races made for a good night of racing as Pahrump Valley Speedway closed out its season Nov. 21, although most of the season points races already had been decided.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets r ...
Raiders announce grants for community nonprofit programs
Staff Report

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Raiders to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers of off-road vehicles of all classes can start planni ...
Best In The Desert releases its full racing schedule for 2021 season
Staff Report

Best In The Desert announced recently it has finalized its racing schedule for 2021, with events including timeless classics such as the BlueWater Parker 425, the Tensor Tire Parker 250, the Silver State 300, the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the King Shocks Desert Classic and the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which will take place on two separate weekends of racing.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboy ...
UNLV continues to play musical chairs at quarterback
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Max Gilliam has started all five games and received the bulk of playing time, but the Rebels have used four quarterbacks this season, including Doug Brumfield on Friday.