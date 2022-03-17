NSHPA held their Spring Has Flung tournament in Las Vegas

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held its “Spring Has Sprung” tournament on March 11.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Spring Has Flung tournament at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lawrence Workman holds his Tournament Champion patch following his A class win at the Spring Has Flung NSHPA tournament in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Chael holding his class champion patch following his C class win at the Spring Has Flung NSHPA tournament in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times George Mallory holds his class champion patch following his B class win at the Spring Has Flung NSHPA tournament in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held its “Spring Has Sprung” tournament on March 11.

The tournament was a sanctioned, singles event and was held at the Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas.

The event featured 17 pitchers who were split into three classes.

The A class had six total pitchers. Lawrence Workman came away with the victory. He finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record. Workman finished with a tournament-high in both points and ringers.

He scored a total of 246 points and threw 91 ringers out of his 200 throws, good for a 45.5 ringer percentage.

Lawrence’s son, Larry Workman took second place in the A class. He finished in a three-way tie with James Hatch and Dennis Anderson with records of 3-2. Workman was able to win the tiebreaker over Hatch and Anderson.

Workman finished with 181 total points and threw 71 ringers. Workman greatly improved on his sixth-place finish from the last tournament.

Hatch won the tiebreaker over Anderson to take home a third-place finish for the A class. He threw the second most ringers of the tournament with 80 and scored 158 points with his 200 throws.

In the B class, George Mallory got the win. He, just like Lawrence Workman, finished with a perfect 5-0 record for the tournament. Mallory threw 63 ringers, good for a 31.50 ringer percentage, and finished with 170 total points.

Joseph Kalache was the runner-up in the B class. He tied third-place finisher Rai Adams with a 3-2 record, but won the tiebreaker to keep his second place. Kalache threw 54 ringers and scored a total of 135 points.

This was his third consecutive top three finish in a NSHPA sanctioned tournament.

Adams, who came in third place, finished the tournament with 51 ringers and 107 points. His 51 ringers on 200 throws gave him a 25.50 ringer percentage.

Kevin Chael finished in the top spot for the C class. He tied for first place with Don Brown. They each had 3-1 records in the tournament.

Chael won the tiebreaker over Brown due to total points to take first place. He scored 148 points and threw 25 ringers in the tournament. This was his first win of the 2022 season.

Brown, who came in second place, finished with 137 points and a class-high 38 ringers. With his second place finish, Brown has now finished in the top three spots in three of the four tournaments this season.

Heath Russell took the third-place position in the C class for the tournament. Russell finished the day with a 2-2 record. He threw 24 ringers and had 142 points.

The winners of each class received a patch for their win. The B and C class winners received a class champion patch, while Workman received a tournament champion patch for winning the A class.

The next NSHPA sanctioned tournament will take place on Saturday, April 2. All pitchers must be signed in for the Pahrump Music Festival tournament by 9 a.m.

Due to the pits in Pahrump being under construction, this tournament will be played at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas.