Pahrump bowling club gets record turnout, Debi Conrad takes singles

A record number of bowlers participated in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event on Saturday afternoon as 119 competitors showed up for the tournament.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club saw a record-high 119 bowlers come out for the singles tournament on Saturday, March 25 at the Pahrump Nugget. Debi Conrad and Scott Fronk took home wins in their respective divisions.

The singles event had 64 bowlers in the A division and 55 in the B division.

The top 16 bowlers in the A division and the top 14 in the B division all received a portion of the prize pool based on their finishing position.

Debi Conrad – a new member with the PVTBC – got her first win of the season in her first event.

Conrad finished the day with a tournament-high 922 points. She bowled single game scores of 300, 170 and 277 to go along with her handicap score of 175.

Conrad’s perfect 300 game was one of only two bowled in the tournament. The other perfect game was bowled by Mary Martinez.

Debi’s husband, Richard, also participated in his first PVTBC event. Richard finished with a total score of 657 points in the B division.

Michael Von Hussen, Michael Gonzales and Debbie and Scott Fronk made their first appearances for the PVTBC on Saturday.

Scott Fronk joined Conrad in getting his first win of the season in his first event. He finished the day in the top spot of the B division.

Fronk bowled single game scores of 184, 231 and 232, to go along with his handicap score of 248, to finish with a total score of 895.

In the runner-up spot for the A division was Mark Hansen. He bowled games scores of 240, 275 and 226, in addition to his handicap score of 178, for a total score of 919 points.

Hansen finished the tournament just three points behind Conrad.

Kelly Clark took home third place in the A division.

Clark finished with 883 points after bowling game scores of 253, 230 and 206. Clark added a handicap score of 194 points.

The other bowlers who finished in prize-winning positions for the A division were George McQuarrie (867), Randy Stout (865), Randy Gulley (864), Kris Woodward (863), Wayne Bellina (862), Terry Dofner (859), Doug Tarver (856), Clint Courtney (855), Fran Gobbi (847), Walt Kuver (846), Jerry Brehn (840), Gordon Sawyer (836) and Katherine Bishop (826).

In the B division, Donna Doyle ended her day with the second-place finish.

Doyle bowled single game scores of 188, 219 and 243, to go along with her handicap score of 232, to give herself 882 total points.

Sam Courtney rounded out the top three spots in the B division.

Courtney finished the tournament with 879 points after bowling game scores of 244, 244 and 162. Courtney also had a handicap score of 229 points.

The last 11 bowlers who finished in the prize-winning positions for the B division were Kathy Wheeler (868), Judi Clausen (868), Janis Correa (865), Office Balmores (844), Cindy Sim (840), Debbie Varner (840), Michael Gonzales (824), Christine Limanen (813), Sandra Halsey (808), Cathleen Steck (807) and Shelby Gladstone (804).

Janis Correa finished with the highest single-game score of the B division with a 275 in her second game of the day.

Following the tournament, the PVTBC gave out additional prize winnings through two side pots – the handicap and the scratch side pots.

The handicap side pot was split among the bowlers with the top 24 scores with their handicaps included.

Debi Conrad (922), Mark Hansen (919) and Scott Fronk (895) finished with the top three total scores in the tournament.

In the scratch side pot, just the top nine bowlers received a portion of the prize pool.

Jeff Drake (758), Mark Hansen (741) and Seddy Crawford (731) finished in the top three spots of the side pot.

The next PVTBC event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the Pahrump Nugget. The certified snakebite singles event will begin at 1 p.m. Debbie Varner and Ralph Johnson will be directors of the tournament.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.