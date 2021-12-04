55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump holds multiple horseshoe tournaments as season nears its end

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2021 - 4:38 pm
 
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Participants for the Shoes & Brews series g ...
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Participants for the Shoes & Brews series gather for a group picture before the tournament starts on 11/21.

Pahrump held multiple horseshoe tournaments throughout the month of November, leading up to the season-ending tournaments in December.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, the Shoes &Brews series picked back up at DJ’s Ranch Saloon in Pahrump. This tournament was a doubles, round-robin style tournament, meaning every team played each other once.

There was only one group for this tournament and it consisted of nine teams combined of A class and B class players.

There was a three-way tie for first place in the tournament. The tiebreaker was settled via a playoff game.

All three teams flipped a horseshoe to see who was going to get a first-round bye and which teams would play each other in the first round.

The team of Kasey Dilger and Kevin Chael received a bye in the first round. This meant that the team of Randy Salzwimmer and Chuck Smith would play the team of Mark Kaczmarek and Sonny Zuloaga.

Salzwimmer and Smith were victorious and moved on to the second round to face Dilger and Chael for the championship. With their loss, Kaczmarek and Zuloaga were deemed the third-place team.

In the playoff championship, Dilger and Chael came away with the win and were tournament champions. For their first-place finish, each player was awarded a plaque, a cash prize and ten points in the series standings.

Salzwimmer and Smith were each awarded five points for their second-place finish and the team of Kaczmarek and Zuloaga each received two points for their third-place finish.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the final tournament was held for the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association. This tournament was the inaugural NSHPA Turkey Toss.

Only 11 players participated in the tournament and they were split up into two classes: five pitchers in the A class and six pitchers in the B class. This tournament used a round-robin style format.

In the A class, Jim Hatch of Pahrump took first place. For his win, Hatch received the Tournament Champion patch for coming in first place of the top class and he received a cash prize.

Second place in the A class went to Kasey Dilger of Incline Village and the third-place finisher was Dennis Anderson of Pahrump. Each of them received a cash prize for their places in the tournament.

In the B class, 93-year-old Fred Kennedy of Summerlin, took first place. He received a class champion patch and a cash prize for his win.

There was a three-way tie for second place in the B class between Larry Workman Sr., Lathan Dilger and Larry Workman Jr. The tiebreaker came down to how many ringers each pitcher got.

Workman Sr. finished with 63 ringers, which was the most between the three pitchers, so he took second place in the B class. Dilger was just barely able to edge out Workman Jr., 54 to 53 ringers, for the third and final cash prize spot of the tournament.

There is only one tournament left in the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association and the Shoes &Brews series. The last event for the SNHPA will be the Christmas Party in the Park at the Petrack Park horseshoe pits on Saturday, Dec. 11. The final Shoes &Brews series event will be held at Tatuado Wild Side Tavern on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague, left, skates past Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg while c ...
VGK drops two in a row for first time in a month
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second game in a row for the first time in over a month with their 6-5 loss on Wednesday night when they visited the Anaheim Ducks.

Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game
Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls basketball team won their opening game on Tuesday night 47-37 against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions.

UNLV quarterback Justin Rogers runs for a short gain against Air Force in the first half of an ...
Williams finishes UNLV career on high note
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Even though UNLV ended their season with a two-game losing streak after falling to the Air Force Falcons 48-14, senior running back Charles Williams ended his career with one of his best games of the season.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jared Ward leads the Sport Mod ra ...
Pahrump racing season comes to a close
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The 2021 Pahrump Valley Speedway racing season came to an end after the final race event of the season took place last weekend.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) du ...
Runnin’ Rebels drop third game in four tries
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels lost the third of their last four games over Thanksgiving weekend when they hosted the No. 2-ranked UCLA Bruins 73-51.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) makes a pass under pressure from San Diego State Azte ...
Winning streak snapped for Rebels football
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels had their two-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the visiting San Diego State Aztecs 28-20 over the weekend.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA ...
Wolf Pack drop second game in a row
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their second game in a row over the weekend in a three overtime affair against the Air Force Falcons 41-39.

Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournamen ...
Poland, Ayres get division wins in PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Ed Poland and Kali Costa Ayres won their divisions in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event on Saturday.