Sports

Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

Staff Report
September 28, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Class 3A Sunset League

Through Wednesday’s games

(overall records in parentheses)

FOOTBALL

Cheyenne (5-1)10

Del Sol (4-2)10

Pahrump Valley (2-3)10

Democracy Prep (1-5)01

Valley (2-4) 01

Western (0-5) 01

Friday, Sept. 28

Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western (7-1-3)400

Pahrump Valley (7-4-1) 310

Del Sol (4-2) 210

Mojave (4-2) 210

The Meadows (0-5) 020

Valley (2-5) 020

Adelson (0-7) 040

Monday, Oct. 1

Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pahrump Valley (8-3-1) 300

Del Sol (1-0-1) 101

Valley (2-4-2) 121

Western (5-4) 110

Mojave (0-6) 030

Monday, Oct. 1

Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pahrump Valley (9-3)50

Mojave (7-3) 31

Western (3-6) 31

Somerset-Losee (5-6) 22

Valley (2-7) 23

Del Sol (2-6) 04

Democracy Prep (0-4) 04

Friday, Sept. 28

Boulder City Invitational

Pahrump Valley vs. Basic, 6 p.m.

Pahrump Valley vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Boulder City Invitational

Pahrump Valley vs. TBA, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 1

Pahrump Valley at Western, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southern League

Through Monday’s games

(overall records in parentheses)

FOOTBALL

Pahranagat Valley (3-0) 20

Green Valley Christian (1-3) 10

Spring Mountain (2-1) 10

Beatty (2-1) 01

Indian Springs (0-3)01

Beaver Dam (2-2) 02

Friday, Oct. 5

Beatty at Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Baptist (6-2) 30

Pahranagat Valley (5-2) 20

Beatty (1-2) 11

Green Valley Christian (3-7) 11

Indian Springs (1-2) 11

Word of Life (1-5) 12

Beaver Dam (2-7) 02

Sandy Valley (1-5) 02

Friday, Oct. 5

Beatty at Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.

More in Sports
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event