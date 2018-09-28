Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

Class 3A Sunset League
Through Wednesday’s games
(overall records in parentheses)
FOOTBALL
Cheyenne (5-1)10
Del Sol (4-2)10
Pahrump Valley (2-3)10
Democracy Prep (1-5)01
Valley (2-4) 01
Western (0-5) 01
Friday, Sept. 28
Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Western (7-1-3)400
Pahrump Valley (7-4-1) 310
Del Sol (4-2) 210
Mojave (4-2) 210
The Meadows (0-5) 020
Valley (2-5) 020
Adelson (0-7) 040
Monday, Oct. 1
Pahrump Valley at Del Sol, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pahrump Valley (8-3-1) 300
Del Sol (1-0-1) 101
Valley (2-4-2) 121
Western (5-4) 110
Mojave (0-6) 030
Monday, Oct. 1
Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pahrump Valley (9-3)50
Mojave (7-3) 31
Western (3-6) 31
Somerset-Losee (5-6) 22
Valley (2-7) 23
Del Sol (2-6) 04
Democracy Prep (0-4) 04
Friday, Sept. 28
Boulder City Invitational
Pahrump Valley vs. Basic, 6 p.m.
Pahrump Valley vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Boulder City Invitational
Pahrump Valley vs. TBA, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 1
Pahrump Valley at Western, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southern League
Through Monday’s games
(overall records in parentheses)
FOOTBALL
Pahranagat Valley (3-0) 20
Green Valley Christian (1-3) 10
Spring Mountain (2-1) 10
Beatty (2-1) 01
Indian Springs (0-3)01
Beaver Dam (2-2) 02
Friday, Oct. 5
Beatty at Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Baptist (6-2) 30
Pahranagat Valley (5-2) 20
Beatty (1-2) 11
Green Valley Christian (3-7) 11
Indian Springs (1-2) 11
Word of Life (1-5) 12
Beaver Dam (2-7) 02
Sandy Valley (1-5) 02
Friday, Oct. 5
Beatty at Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.