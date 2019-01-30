Pahrump perfect: Evans rolls his 5th 300 game at Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted its latest perfect game Jan. 23 when Jim Evans rolled his fifth 300.

Jim Evans rolled a perfect game Jan. 23 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Evans rolled games of 208 and 204 before getting the 300 in his final game of a 712 series. Evans had flirted with perfection one week earlier, rolling nine consecutive strikes before settling for a 278.

He actually rolled a better series that night, riding eight consecutive strikes to a 246 in his opening game and finishing with a 733 series.

Bowling center manager Lorie Hartwell said the perfect game was the Evans’ fifth.