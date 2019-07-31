83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump resident Dilger helps bring horseshoes to Goldfield Days

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

This weekend will mark the 19th edition of Goldfield Days. And, thanks to the efforts of Pahrump resident Lathan Dilger, this year will be the first to include a horseshoes tournament.

“I called them up to see if they had a horseshoes tournament, and I just happened to get hold of the right lady (Cheri Bickham, the entertainment coordinator),” Dilger said. “A month or so later she got back to me and she said she went through the town and everybody’s happy with it, we just have to run it through the Esmeralda County commissioners.

“They ran it through them and they approved it, and I believe somebody donated the land right next to the park for it, and somebody else donated the wood for it. And a lot of the townspeople came out and donated their time building it.”

Other donations are making the tournament more lucrative. Dilger said Jeri of the Goldfield Stop Inn and Just Jeri Photography donated $200, as did Esmeralda County’s economic development authority, thanks to Bickham. Those will be added to the prize pool. Karie of the Dinky Diner kicked in $150 for trophies, which will go toward the top three in the singles tournament and the top three teams in the doubles tournament.

Dilger received $50 from Jeff Hicks at Barbarossa and Bear, which he used to buy prizes for the raffle, while Jina Greenway of Mozart Tavern and Laurel Arnold at Santa Fe Saloon and hotel, owned by Jim Marsh, each donated T-shirts and hats, with Greenway kicking in a bottle.

“The whole town’s been helping,” Dilger said.

Also helping was Central Nevada Hardware, which offered a big discount on the sand, which Dilger learned was delivered Tuesday. “You can’t play in dirt,” he said. “You get it wet and it turns to mud.”

Ten pitchers already have signed up to participate in the tournament, Dilger said, with most of them from Pahrump. But Dilger expects more.

“I’m pretty sure all of these people who are working on this thing are going to pitch,” he said.

The entry fee for is $10 each for the singles or doubles tournaments — “Usually these events are about 20 bucks,” Dilger says — and includes a raffle ticket. Dilger is unsure if the formats will be the round-robin style, like the tournaments sanctioned by the Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association, or a double-elimination event.

Bringing a horseshoes tournament to Goldfield Days is part of a large plan envisioned by Dilger, who is running for president of the state association.

“I’m trying to create tournaments all along the 95 beltway,” he said. “We did Tonopah for Jim Butler Days, Amargosa Days, and we’ll do them again next year, and I’m working on Beatty. They have 18 pits there, and they’re just sitting there.”

Dilger also is working on adding horseshoes to the Tecopa Takeover music and arts festival in Tecopa Hot Springs and Shoshone Days in California.

It’s an ambitious agenda for someone who has been involved in horseshoes for less than a year.

“Lathan’s a go-getter,” said Mike Norton, the secretary-treasurer of the state association.

“An article in the Pahrump Valley Times quoted Mike saying come on down and pitch, everybody’s friendly,” Dilger recalled. “It was right before the harvest festival last year. I was golfing with Kasey (Dilger’s son, a former Pahrump Valley High School varsity golfer), and I twisted my hip a little too much, so I said I’d hold off on golf and make sure it heals.

“I have pits in the backyard and I was bored, so I started pitching. And I read the article that same day and said I think I’ll go down there. It was Saturday morning, and I was just leaning on the fence watching them. They said, you pitch? Yeah. You got shoes? Yeah.”

Pitchers can sign up until 10 a.m. Sunday for the singles and 3 p.m. Sunday for the doubles at Goldfield Park. On Saturday, the Shade Tree Open, a sanctioned horseshoes tournament, will be contested at Petrack Park, with registration closing at 9 a.m. and play starting at 9:30.

Kaczmarek wins at Pioneer

This year’s Pioneer Celebration at Ian Deutch Memorial Park included a horseshoes tournament. Mark Kaczmarek of Pahrump won the event, with Don Brown second and Dilger third.

“We did a single-elimination tournament,” Dilger said. “We had 20 people signed up for it. We had three hours to play. Thw town put in two temporary horseshoes pits, filled them with sand. We thought it was going to be kind of rinky-dink at first, but it turned out pretty good.”

Dilger said Garth Harris of the Nevada Blue Diamond Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which hosts the event, is enthusiastic about horseshoes and will organize a tournament at Mountain’s Edge in Las Vegas.

“Garth is going to put up $1,000 added money,” Dilger said. “He’s going to buy trophies. That’s going to be a good tournament. We’ll probably get everybody in Vegas, and everybody from Pahrump I’m sure will go.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drew Otteson, right, gets hands-on instructio ...
Young Tonopah wrestlers get tips from former world champion
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

T.J. Hill is a well-known name in the wrestling world. From the time he was in high school, when he was a four-time Missouri state champion, until he was a junior world champion, Hill has known success.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his t ...
Beatty football team to open season at Round Mountain
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the Beatty High School football team had a strong case for being the best Class 1A team that did not make the playoffs.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the second half of a WN ...
Tom Rysinski: Politicians again prove they know nothing about sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Almost invariably, politicians sound foolish when they wander into sports. They seldom know the context of the issues and certainly don’t know much about the background of the situations, and they just seem out of touch when they chime in.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman ...
Beatty Town Board seeks road race course support
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a letter approved at its July 15 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board petitioned the Nature Conservancy to allow an off-road race to cross a property it now owns. The town has enjoyed a friendly and beneficial relationship with the Nature Conservancy in the past, with Beatty receiving national recognition for its efforts to protect habitat for the Amargosa toad.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times High school football teams at last year's football camp at ...
Pahrump Valley football team returns home from Utah camp
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Joe Clayton is entering his seventh season as the head football coach at Pahrump Valley High School, and in each of those seven seasons the Trojans spent a week of their summer at a football camp hosted by Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The UNLV football team will open what is scheduled to be ...
Kickoff times announced for UNLV home games
Staff Report

The UNLV football team’s last season at Sam Boyd Stadium features six home games, with kickoff times for all six announced by the university’s athletic department.