Sports

Pahrump to host 3A golf regionals

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
May 10, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A southe ...
Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A southern regional championship on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. From left to right: Joe Mule, Carter Nygaard, Ryan Geoffrey, Kasen Moore, Christian Mott, Sam Machovsky.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Scott Oscarson watching as his ball flies toward the p ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Scott Oscarson watching as his ball flies toward the pin during a golf tournament earlier this season.

The Pahrump Valley golf team will get to play in its own backyard this week when the 3A Southern Nevada regional golf tournament comes to town for a two-day event.

Mountain Falls Golf Club will be hosting both rounds of this year’s regional tournament. The regional tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11.

Pahrump Valley finished as runners-up in the Nevada 3A state golf tournament at Mountain Falls last season.

The Trojans will be defending their 2022 regional title, which they won by 73 strokes over the Boulder City Eagles last season.

All six of Pahrump’s golfers finished in the top 10 spots of the ‘22 Southern regional with former Trojan Kasen Moore leading the way with a two-day score of 180.

This season, head coach Bob Hopkins will have four new golfers who didn’t compete in either of last year’s regional or state competitions.

The only Trojan returning from last year’s team is Joey Mule. Scott Oscarson, Matt Lopez, Ryder Cordova and Dylan Avena are all new to Hopkins’ team.

The top three teams and the top six individuals from non-qualifying teams will qualify for next week’s Nevada 3A state tournament.

Both days are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with the champion ceremony taking place following the completion of Thursday’s second round.

You can check the scores for each individual golfer and the teams’ scores by going to niaa.com.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

