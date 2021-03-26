58°F
Sports

Pahrump Valley (0-1) vs. Virgin Valley (0-1)

March 26, 2021 - 11:05 am
 
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Line coach Fred Schmidt runs a drill during Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Line coach Fred Schmidt runs a drill during Pahrump Valley High School football practice at Trojan Field.

■ Who: Pahrump Valley (0-1)

vs. Virgin Valley (0-1).

■ When/where: 7 p.m. today/Trojan Field, Pahrump.

■ Series history: Virgin Valley leads 43-7.

■ Last Pahrump Valley win: 12-0 in 1993.

■ Last Virgin Valley win: 20-0 in 2019.

■ Outlook: Here we go again, as the Trojans take on another foe that has dominated them over the years. The Trojans have played the Bulldogs more than any other opponent, but Virgin Valley has won 43 of the 50 meetings, including 24 in a row. Both teams lost their openers, with the Trojans falling to Moapa Valley 36-0 and the Bulldogs winding up on the wrong end of a 49-0 score against Faith Lutheran. Perhaps statistics against the Class 5A Crusaders won’t reveal much, but it’s all we’ve got. Virgin Valley ran 21 rushing plays for 74 yards, while quarterback Will Barnum completed 3 of 14 passes for 31 yards and 3 interceptions. Meanwhile, the Trojans’ offense never really got untracked against Moapa Valley, although their run defense was outstanding and field position played a role in the Pirates scoring 36 points. As always, the Trojans will need to run effectively and set up the occasional surprise pass, as sophomore quarterback Makoa Batongbacal has the ability to throw a pretty pass downfield.

■ Did you know?: The Bulldogs and Trojans have played twice in a season 10 times, including three times in the playoffs.

■ Coach Clayton says: “Virgin Valley will be physical up front like always, so we are going to go right at them. They have some speed that we will need to account for on defense, but besides that we are going to be physical on both sides of the ball and see what they’ve got.”

THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School tennis coach Mike Dela Rosa talks ...
Pahrump Valley tennis team has new look — again
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the third consecutive year, it seems necessary to make an announcement: Pahrump Valley High School has a tennis team.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Maddy Souza moves the ball up th ...
Girls Soccer: Pahrump Valley girls conquer wind, Moapa Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The gusty wind that dominated Tuesday’s girls soccer game between Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley at Trojan Field should have meant the Trojans’ string of consecutive shutout games would end.

Nick Castro, Pahrump Valley Little League/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sherif ...
Pahrump’s Little League opens season in style
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It might not have been the hero’s welcome he received when he came home from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty last year, but Bryan Cooper received a pretty cool honor Saturday from the Pahrump Valley Little League.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Crusaders blank Trojans in boys’ season opener
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Late in the first half of a 5-0 loss to Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team trailing 2-0, a routine direct kick became the subject of long discussions.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior Nicky Velazquez goes up for ...
Scrappy Trojans fall in 3 sets at Faith Lutheran
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jill Harris is as much of a straight shooter as any high school coach, so if the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball coach is pleased with her team after a 3-0 loss, you know the Trojans played well.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School junior Makani Araujo, left, nears ...
Araujo’s switch to cross country off to good start
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

When Pahrump Valley High School junior Makani Araujo told her sister she was going to run cross country, the reaction was unsurprising.