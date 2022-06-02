Pahrump Valley crowns division champs in Little League

The three divisions that crowned champions were the AA Minors, the Majors and the Juniors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tigers took home the Pahrump Valley Little League Juniors division championship with their 6-5 victory over the Mets on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Astros took home the Pahrump Valley Little League Majors division championship with their 5-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Cardinals won the Pahrump Valley Little League AA-Minors division championship on Monday, May 16, 2022 with a 13-6 victory over the Angels.

The Pahrump Valley Little League completed its season just two short weeks ago when it crowned the winners of each division.

The three divisions that crowned champions were the AA Minors, the Majors and the Juniors.

The youngest of the divisions is the AA Minors. The Cardinals became champions of the division when they defeated the Angels in the championship game by a score of 13-6.

With their win, the Cardinals finished the season with an overall record of 13-3-1. The Cardinals received their third loss of the season to these same Angels just two days before the championship game.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the second inning and never looked back. Almost every Cardinal player batted in a run during the game.

Zoey Ramirez, Araya Reynolds, Kasen Smith and Kyla Resnik all scored twice during the game.

Alan Rodriguez got the start on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out nine batters. He also allowed three runs on four hits.

Ethan Crunk of the Angels was the only player in the game to have multiple hits. He finished the day going 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI.

In the next division up, the Astros were champions of the Majors division.

The Astros defeated the Angels in their championship game by a score of 5-1. With this victory, the Astros moved their overall season record to 11-6 and won the season series against the Angels 4-2.

While the game was tight two and a half innings in, the Astros blew the game open with a huge 4-run third inning.

Anthony A. hit a 2-run double to the outfield, scoring Savannah O. and Zane C. and increasing the Astros’ lead to 4-0.

Anthony, along with Daniel A. went 2-for-2 for the Astros offense. They each finished the day with a double and a single.

In addition to his big day at the plate, Anthony also got the start at pitcher for the Astros. He went four scoreless innings, striking out four batters and allowing four hits.

Zyzek T. closed out the game, pitching the final two innings and allowing one run on one hit. He also struck out six batters.

Joshua M. played a good game for the Angels. He went 1-for-2 at the plate and allowed one run on three hits while striking out five Astros in three innings pitched.

In the league’s top division, the Tigers took home the championship with their 6-5 victory over the Mets in a thrilling game to close out the Juniors division.

Despite holding a 2-0 and a 4-2 lead in the game, the Tigers needed a last-inning comeback to win the title.

Benjamin Cimperman pitched a complete 7-inning game for the Tigers. He struck out nine batters and allowed five runs on just one hit.

At the plate, Cimperman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice. He, along with Austin Alvarez and Logan Donnelly were the only players in the game with multiple hits.

Alvarez finished the game perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Donnelly had two hits, one of which was a double, and he scored twice as well.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mets were able to get three runs home to take a 5-4 lead. All three runs scored were due to fielding errors by the Tigers.

The fifth and sixth innings went scoreless for both teams.

In the top of the seventh, Paul Walker scored Donnelly on what ended up being a game-winning single to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead.

Congratulations to all of the kids who won their championships and good job to all of the players that participated in the season.

Registrations are now being accepted for the fall season. The registration fee is $95 for the season, which will run from Saturday, Sept. 17 until Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Registration for the league will close on Saturday, Aug. 27.

If you’re interested in managing a team, you’ll need to register on the website at pahrumpvalleylittleleague.com or you can contact the league through its Facebook page.