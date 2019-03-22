Pahrump Valley edges Virgin Valley on Floyd’s single in 7th

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Tyler Floyd watches his two-out RBI single in the seventh inning score Chase McDaniel with the winning run during the Trojans' 5-4 victory over Virgin Valley on Wednesday in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Jackie Stobbe pulls into second base during Pahrump Valley's 17-2 softball victory over Virgin Valley on Wednesday at Floyd Field.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Kaden Cable rounds third and heads for home for one of the 17 runs the Trojans scored in their home victory over Virgin Valley on Wednesday.

It was a situation any kid who has held a baseball bat fantasizes about: two outs, bottom of the last inning, the winning run on base.

And Tyler Floyd delivered.

The senior lofted a single just over second base to score Chase McDaniel on Wednesday to give the Pahrump Valley High School baseball team a 5-4 victory over Virgin Valley.

“I was pretty confident it was dropping, but once I got close to first I saw the center fielder coming in pretty hard,” Floyd said. “I was worried for a second, but I had faith the whole way.”

The Bulldogs (4-7) had taken a 4-3 lead in the third on a bases-loaded double by Bridger Toone, but other than that the visitors did not muster much offense. Senior Joey Koenig earned the victory, coming in with one out in the fourth and going the rest of the way, holding Virgin Valley hitless and allowing one walk.

“Joey did a great job, came in and shut them down,” Pahrump Valley coach Brian Hayes said. “He’s a kid we know we can bring in and throw strikes when somebody’s in trouble.

“I thought our pitching and our defense were pretty good. Our offense needs a little bit of work. We were facing a guy who threw a little slower, and we were getting ourselves out … didn’t put together a lot of good swings.”

McDaniel had two hits and two runs, and Willie Lucas supplied two hits and an RBI for the Trojans, who stand 6-2 on the season.

“I think we’re playing great right now,” Floyd said. “We’ve got to keep it up. It’s all about postseason.”

Softball team cruises

Ally Rily, Skyler Lauver and Terrena Martin each delivered three hits as the Pahrump Valley softball team crushed Virgin Valley 17-2 in four innings Wednesday.

Allyson Rily had a double and four RBIs, Martin drove in three runs, and Lauver tripled and drove in two runs as the Trojans (10-4) pounded out 15 hits. Virgin Valley fell to 5-7.