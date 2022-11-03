37°F
Sports

Pahrump Valley falls to Boulder City in regional quarterfinals

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 3, 2022 - 1:45 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior hitter Alina Veloz (6) during the Trojans' southern re ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior hitter Alina Veloz (6) during the Trojans' southern regional playoff game against the Boulder City Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in the first round of the 3A southern regional tournament on Tuesday night in a matchup against the Boulder City Eagles.

The Lady Trojans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the southern regional, finishing the regular season with an overall record of 6-20 and a league record of 2-8.

Boulder City, on the other hand, entered the tournament with the top seed overall. They ended the regular season with a 26-5 record and 10-0 in league play.

Of their five losses, only two of them were in-state schools and both of those schools were in higher divisions than Boulder City.

Their other three losses came against schools from California during a mid-season tournament.

Boulder City won both of the regular season games against Pahrump Valley.

The Eagles picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night.

Pahrump Valley fell behind early and weren’t able to get back into the game. Boulder’s power and speed were too much for the Trojans to handle.

Senior hitter Lilian McGhee led the Trojans’ offense with four kills in the game against the Eagles.

Juliana Ondrisko and Taylor Brown tied for second on the team with two kills each.

The Trojans had just one ace between all three sets on Tuesday, compared to 23 aces by the Boulder City servers.

Senior Peyton Odegard got the only ace for the Trojans offense. Odegard also led the Pahrump Valley defense, as usual, with four blocks.

Boulder City went on to get the sweep, three sets to zero. Pahrump Valley scored double-digit points in just one of the three sets.

The Eagles advanced to the second round of the southern regional tournament on Thursday night to face the Coral Academy Falcons.

You can check the outcome of the game by going to maxpreps.com or niaa.com.

If I had to put my money on it, I’d say that Boulder City is currently the favorite to win the Nevada 3A state championship next weekend.

The southern regional championship game will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12 p.m. The location of the game was undetermined as I was writing this on Thursday before the semifinal games took place. The championship game will be played at the highest seed’s school.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore midfielder Khylarann Park (4) throwing the ball in d ...
Lady Trojans clinch spot in state soccer tourney
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team clinched their spot in the state tournament with their 5-0 win over the SLAM Bulls in the semifinal round of the 3A southern regional tournament.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team defeated the Cheyenne De ...
Pahrump Valley girls headed to state soccer championship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team began their quest to repeat as Nevada 3A state champions on Monday afternoon at Bettye Wilson soccer complex with a 9-0 victory over the Cheyenne Desert Shields in the first round of the southern regional playoffs.

(Thinkstock) The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their October tournament on Satur ...
Whitaker and Brehn take top spot at PVTBC tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Nugget played host to the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s October event on Saturday afternoon with nearly 100 bowlers in attendance for the tournament.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Taylor Brown (13) goes up for a block against ...
Pahrump Valley lands spot in volleyball playoffs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team clinched a playoff spot for the 3A southern regional tournament. Here’s how they did it.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their ...
HORSESHOES: Winners of the Best of the West event in Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association held their Best of the West tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday. The tournament featured 17 pitchers split into three classes based on their ringer percentage.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley girls golf team finished as the 3A Nevada s ...
Pahrump Valley takes 2nd at state golf tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls golf team finished as the Nevada 3A state champion runners-up on Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore got her 14th shutout of the sea ...
SOCCER: Lady Trojans slay Dragons with 11-0 win to continue win streak
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

With their win, Pahrump Valley has clinched a playoff spot in the 3A southern regional tournament. The Trojans need just one more win or a tie by Equipo Academy to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain League.