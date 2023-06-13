Pahrump Valley Junior All-Stars bound for district tournament

The opening game of the five-day tourney will begin Thursday in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior All-Stars baseball team will be playing a tournament in Las Vegas beginning Thursday, June 15.

The Pahrump Valley Junior All-Stars baseball team will be heading to Las Vegas this week to participate in the 2023 Junior District Tournament.

Five teams from Southern Nevada will be participating in the tournament – Pahrump Valley, Summerlin South, Peccole, Mountain Ridge and Lone Mountain.

The tournament will be played over the course of five days, with the championship game being played on Tuesday, June 20.

Mountain Ridge Little League and Children’s Memorial ballparks will host the tournament games.

Pahrump’s all-star team will kick off their tournament this Thursday, June 15, with a matchup against the Peccole all-stars.

The players representing Pahrump are Kobe Farmer, Sammy Mendoza, Ryan Hamlin, Karlos Gonzales, TC Hone, Cody Fried, Trae Klein, Paul Walker, Mark Riley, Jacob Selbach, Jace Jensen and Aaron Riley.

The manager of the junior all-stars will be Sam Mendoza.

First pitch of Thursday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountain Ridge Little League ballpark.

If Pahrump wins their opening game on Thursday, they will head to the semifinals game on Saturday at Children’s Memorial park at 7 p.m.

If Pahrump does not win their game on Thursday, they’ll have to play an elimination game on Friday at Children’s Memorial Park at 7 p.m.

You can track the progress of Pahrump Valley’s junior all-star team in the GameChanger app or by googling “District 4 Little League baseball” to find the link to the league lineup website.

