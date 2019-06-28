The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno used to be a big event in town, and Lakeview Executive Golf Course’s general manager, Will Peers, is bringing it back July 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno returns to Lakeview Executive Golf Course on July 6 after a six-year hiatus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course will host what is billed as "Pahrump's Only Major," complete with jackets for the winners of each division, when the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno takes place July 6.

The Inferno, which bills itself as “Pahrump’s Only Major,” complete with jackets for the winners, has not been done for six years, Peers said.

“I don’t think it’s been done since 2013, but it used to be a pretty big tournament in town,” said Peers, who has been at Lakeview since December. “I guess I’m trying to bring it back. There are a lot of people who have asked because we still have the red jacket, and that kind of made it big. With the way things have been progressing here, I figured it was time to bring it back.”

The red jacket might not have the prestige of the green jacket at Augusta National, but the winner in each division — men’s, women’s, seniors 65 and over — will receive one. The top three competitors in each division will win prizes.

Peers is eager for more people to check out the course, which seems to be back on track after some rocky times.

“It’s to get people back out here and reintroduce people to the golf course,” Peers said. “I know a lot of people quit playing out here because of the course conditions.

And while Peers said many people have already enjoyed the refreshed course, any chance to lure more people out to give it a try is a good thing.

“Course conditions are coming around nicely, and I would say we’ve seen a pretty big increase in play.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to support junior golf. Peers indicated some of the funds would go toward Pahrump Valley High School’s golf teams.

The Inferno is limited to 72 players, and Peers said that as of Wednesday morning a little more than 30 had signed up.

The cost is $40 with a cart and $30 without, and that includes lunch. There will be a pairings party at 6 p.m. July 5 featuring games, drinks, snacks and music, while the shotgun start is at 8 a.m. July 6 with check-in beginning at 7 a.m.

In addition, hole sponsorships are available for $25 per hole.

The deadline for signing up is Sunday, but Peers said he will take entries a bit later than that if space remains available.

For more information on playing in the Inferno or on hole sponsorships, contact Lakeview Executive Golf Course at 775-727-4040.