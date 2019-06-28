81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley Open Inferno returns to Lakeview

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno used to be a big event in town, and Lakeview Executive Golf Course’s general manager, Will Peers, is bringing it back July 6.

The Inferno, which bills itself as “Pahrump’s Only Major,” complete with jackets for the winners, has not been done for six years, Peers said.

“I don’t think it’s been done since 2013, but it used to be a pretty big tournament in town,” said Peers, who has been at Lakeview since December. “I guess I’m trying to bring it back. There are a lot of people who have asked because we still have the red jacket, and that kind of made it big. With the way things have been progressing here, I figured it was time to bring it back.”

The red jacket might not have the prestige of the green jacket at Augusta National, but the winner in each division — men’s, women’s, seniors 65 and over — will receive one. The top three competitors in each division will win prizes.

Peers is eager for more people to check out the course, which seems to be back on track after some rocky times.

“It’s to get people back out here and reintroduce people to the golf course,” Peers said. “I know a lot of people quit playing out here because of the course conditions.

And while Peers said many people have already enjoyed the refreshed course, any chance to lure more people out to give it a try is a good thing.

“Course conditions are coming around nicely, and I would say we’ve seen a pretty big increase in play.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to support junior golf. Peers indicated some of the funds would go toward Pahrump Valley High School’s golf teams.

The Inferno is limited to 72 players, and Peers said that as of Wednesday morning a little more than 30 had signed up.

The cost is $40 with a cart and $30 without, and that includes lunch. There will be a pairings party at 6 p.m. July 5 featuring games, drinks, snacks and music, while the shotgun start is at 8 a.m. July 6 with check-in beginning at 7 a.m.

In addition, hole sponsorships are available for $25 per hole.

The deadline for signing up is Sunday, but Peers said he will take entries a bit later than that if space remains available.

For more information on playing in the Inferno or on hole sponsorships, contact Lakeview Executive Golf Course at 775-727-4040.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Little League's Junior All-Stars gather around coach ...
Tom Rysinski: Pahrump Little League marathons test players, coaches, parents
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

At its best, Little League Baseball is an opportunity not just to play a game, but to teach kids the value of being part of a team, of working hard toward goals and, thanks to baseball’s untimed nature, of learning you can’t give up on anything until it’s actually over.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Willie Lucas recently ...
Pahrump Valley grad Lucas to play baseball for Arizona Western
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Western College must be a great place to go to school and play baseball. After all, Pahrump Valley High School graduate Willie Lucas decided to play at the school in Yuma, Arizona, even after getting quite an eyeful on his initial visit.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen watches the pr ...
Lakeview looks toward a future that’s beyond golf in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December 2017, the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, voted to purchase the floundering Lakeview Executive Golf Course for $350,000 in an effort to keep the course from falling farther into disrepair and becoming an eyesore, as happened to the former Willow Creek Golf Course several years ago.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fuller Center Bike Adventure riders Friday at the Salv ...
Fundraising cyclists make pit stop in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A group of orange-clad bicycle riders took a break at the Salvation Army in Pahrump on Friday. Nothing unusual about that, except for the minor fact that they were on the fourth segment of an 11-week, 4,000-mile journey.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Chase McDaniel scores on a sacrifice fly by Jake Ri ...
Pahrump 18U Trojans roll behind Riding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Drew Middleton has become accustomed to watching Jake Riding pitch well.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Harold Holbrook of Carson City pitches as Ken Jose of Tonopah ...
Holbrook, 79, rolls to horseshoes tournament championship
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Although eight of the 13 competitors Saturday at the Ho-Z Classic were from Pahrump, it was an elder statesman from Carson City who stole the show at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Bryce Odegard competed ...
Pahrump Valley grad Odegard fitting right in at College of Idaho
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bryce Odegard might be spending the summer working at his grandparents’ feed store, coping with the loneliness of a goat when two other goats get sold, but his mind is already on the trails.

Cassondra Lauver/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior second baseman Skyle ...
Nevada Preps honors Lauver the coach, Lauver the player
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Preps selected Pahrump Valley High School coach Cassondra Lauver as its softball coach of the year and named Trojans junior Skyler Lauver second-team all-state.