Pahrump Valley softball rolls to 14-0 win over Mojave

About the only thing Pahrump Valley softball coach Eli Armendariz was concerned with going into Sunset League play was the possibility his players would take the field and expect the opponent to simply roll over for them.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's deep pitching staff has made plenty of opposing batters miss, and none of them scored Monday as the Trojans used four pitchers in a 14-0 rout of Mojave.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jackie Stobbe and Skyler Lauver nearly collide making a play during a March 13 game against Del Sol. Trojans coach Eli Armendariz singled out Stobbe for her defense during Monday's 14-0 win over Mojave.

About the only thing Pahrump Valley softball coach Eli Armendariz was concerned with going into Sunset League play was the possibility his players would take the field and expect the opponent to simply roll over for them.

After Monday’s 14-0, five-inning win over Mojave, those fears are gone.

Taylor Egan hit three doubles and drove in five runs for the Trojans, who improved to 11-7. Skyler Lauver doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Pahrump Valley, which led 3-0 after one inning and 7-0 after two before exploding for seven runs in the third.

“I’m glad we didn’t come out drowsy or complacent against a team like this,” Armendariz said. Mojave fell to 2-6.

Amaya Mendoza blasted a triple, Ashleigh Murphy went three for three and scored three runs. Five players scored two runs apiece for the Trojans.

All of that offense might make it easy for the pitchers to take it easy, but Armendariz said that was not part of the plan.

“We’re still going to call the same game, see what their strong pitches are, see what they do with them and try and make them pitch with some of their bad pitches,” said Armendariz, who didn’t let the shortened game keep him from shuffling pitchers. “Amaya pitched the first two, then (Hailey) Cuellar in the third, Egan the fourth and (Allyson) Rily the fifth.”

Those pitchers enjoyed another day of stellar defense behind them, with Armendariz especially pleased with his infield.

“Jackie Stobbe made some nice plays at the shortstop position on some hard-hit balls,” he said.

Evandy Murphy went three for four for the Trojans, who next travel Wednesday to Desert Pines and Thursday to Cheyenne before returning home Monday to battle Western.

Contact Sports Editor Tom Rysinski at trysinski@pvtimes.com On Twitter:@pvtimes