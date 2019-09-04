Pahrump Valley sports roundup: Tennis program gets 1st wins

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program recorded the first wins in program history last week, getting forfeit victories Aug. 26 against Sunrise Mountain and Aug. 27 against Adelson.

Breanne Nygaard shot 78 to win medalist honors Thursday at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas during the first Sunset League match of the season.

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team posted the first two wins in program history last week, taking forfeits from Adelson and Sunrise Mountain.

Neither the Miners nor the Lions had enough players to fill out their lineups, a situation that routinely occurred for Pahrump Valley last season.

“All of our girls have played matches, including some exhibition matches where our girls played boys,” said first-year Pahrump Valley tennis coach Dan Clift.

The winning streak ended the next afternoon against Moapa Valley.

“We lost 13-5,” Clift said. “Moapa has a great groups of talented girls players. I was proud of our girls though, they all played three rounds, 18 games, no one gave up, and of course, it was brutality hot.”

Nygaard stars in golf opener

Junior Breanne Nygaard opened the girls golf season in style, taking medalist honors at the first Sunset League match of the season at Aliante Golf Course in North Las Vegas.

Nygaard edged out rival Carolyn Lemon of Western by a single stroke, firing a 6-over 78. No other golfers came within 20 strokes of Lemon, who edged Nygaard for the Class 3A Southern Region title last year in Mesquite.

All four scoring golfers for the Trojans finished among the top six at Aliante. Anastassia Furman finished third with her 99, with Toni Cross-Smith fifth at 109 and Shania Hopkins sixth with a 111.

Only three Sunset League schools had enough golfers for the team competition, and, as usual, Pahrump Valley won easily. The Trojans finished with a 397, 109 strokes over par but a whopping 114 strokes ahead of Western’s 511. Del Sol finished third at 515.