91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley sports roundup: Tennis program gets 1st wins

Staff Report
September 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program recorded the first wins in program history last week, getting forfeit victories Aug. 26 against Sunrise Mountain and Aug. 27 against Adelson.

Neither the Miners nor the Lions had enough players to fill out their lineups, a situation that routinely occurred for Pahrump Valley last season.

“All of our girls have played matches, including some exhibition matches where our girls played boys,” said first-year Pahrump Valley tennis coach Dan Clift.

The winning streak ended the next afternoon against Moapa Valley.

“We lost 13-5,” Clift said. “Moapa has a great groups of talented girls players. I was proud of our girls though, they all played three rounds, 18 games, no one gave up, and of course, it was brutality hot.”

Nygaard stars in golf opener

Junior Breanne Nygaard opened the girls golf season in style, taking medalist honors at the first Sunset League match of the season at Aliante Golf Course in North Las Vegas.

Nygaard edged out rival Carolyn Lemon of Western by a single stroke, firing a 6-over 78. No other golfers came within 20 strokes of Lemon, who edged Nygaard for the Class 3A Southern Region title last year in Mesquite.

All four scoring golfers for the Trojans finished among the top six at Aliante. Anastassia Furman finished third with her 99, with Toni Cross-Smith fifth at 109 and Shania Hopkins sixth with a 111.

Only three Sunset League schools had enough golfers for the team competition, and, as usual, Pahrump Valley won easily. The Trojans finished with a 397, 109 strokes over par but a whopping 114 strokes ahead of Western’s 511. Del Sol finished third at 515.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Bailey of Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers is ...
Las Vegas off-road group eyes Beatty for event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty, already becoming known for off-road exploration and racing, may be seeing even more action, according to Kevin Bailey of Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Kaylee Mendoza pushes the ball u ...
Soccer: Pahrump Valley girls dominant in shutout of Moapa Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Julie Carrington has a good thing going with the girls soccer program at Pahrump Valley High School, and the Trojans have reached the point of simply reloading each season.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School cross country runners go into a pr ...
Newcomers join Beatty’s Granados on trails; Odegard leads Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School cross country team tripled in size this year, as junior Alfonso Sandoval and sophomore Jovan Oseguera joined senior Jose Granados to run for the Hornets this season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's flag football season in Nevada Youth Sports is in ...
Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up
Staff Report

With only one-quarter of the players as there were out last year, flag football in Pahrump is in serious need of kids to sign up by Thursday or the season might not be played, said Dee Stegeman, team mom for the 10U team.

Peter Davis/File photo Tony Margiotta, left, and Andrew Avena team up to bring down a Virgin Va ...
Pahrump Valley looks to get back on track vs. Virgin Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School football team has played Virgin Valley more times than any other opponent. And the rivalry has not gone well for the Trojans.