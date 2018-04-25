Pahrump Valley teen qualifies for rodeo nationals in 2nd event

As long as he was already going to the high school rodeo nationals, Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy figured he might as well compete in two events.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy placed third in saddle bronc riding at a high school rodeo event in Reno. Hardy has qualified for nationals in both bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Mia Krebs competed in breakway roping and goat-tying over the weekend and Reno, placing 29th in goat-tying with a combined time of 27.4 seconds.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Eighth-grader Randy Witte competed in the junior high school saddle bronc riding and bull riding competitions in Reno for Pahrump Valley.

As long as he was already going to the high school rodeo nationals, Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy figured he might as well compete in two events.

Hardy, who already had qualified for July’s nationals in Wyoming in bull riding, took third place in saddle bronc riding at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association event held Saturday and Sunday at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

“He bucked off his bulls both days, but he got third in saddle bronc riding, and that was the first bronc he ever covered,” said Pahrump Valley Rodeo Director Buddy Krebs. “Now he’s fourth in the state in saddle bronc riding, and he’s going to nationals in both bulls and saddle broncs.”

Hardy, who stands second in the state in bull riding, totaled 16 points, four points behind first-place T.J. Griener of Alamo and two behind Daniel Eary of Wells.

Senior Mia Krebs competed in breakaway roping and goat tying, and while she didn’t catch in the breakaway, she did place in goat tying. Her times of 13.4 and 14.0 seconds landed her in 29th place.

Freshman Raelean Sutton competed in two shooting events held in Carson City, finishing fourth in trap shooting and eighth in rifle shooting.

“She is eligible for Silver State right now, and maybe nationals eventually,” Buddy Krebs said.

Eighth-grader Randy Witte rode junior high saddle bronc and junior high bulls, but he bucked off both days, said Krebs, who wanted to express his appreciation to businesses that helped the Pahrump quartet make the trip to Washoe County.

“We’d like to thank Saitta Trudeau, Morales Construction and Romero’s, who helped sponsor these kids in that rodeo,” he said.

Krebs was excited to bring rodeo back to Pahrump Valley for the first time in a decade, and seeing some success could help attract more students to the program.

“It’s been a crazy first year back,” he said. “We’ve got a kid going in two events to nationals, and I think that’s great.”

Contact Sports Editor Tom Rysinski at trysinski@pvtimes.com On Twitter:@pvtimes