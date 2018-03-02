Pahrump Valley’s Briscoe, Fortin named first-team all-region

Pahrump Valley basketball players Antonio Fortin and Alyvia Briscoe were named to the All-Class 3A Southern Region First Team in voting by the region’s coaches.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Antonio Fortin was named first-team All-Class 3A Southern Region after playing in all 25 games for the Trojans and averaging 18.7 points per game.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Alyvia Briscoe's value went well beyond the stat sheet for Pahrump Valley's girls basketball team, and her efforts were rewarded with first-team All-Class 3A Southern Region honors.

Athletic Director Larry Goins was happy to see Trojan players get recognition from the rest of the region.

“Especially on the boys side, where we’ve kind of been struggling,” he said. “The girls have had a little bit more success, so we would expect players from more successful teams to appear on these things.”

While the Trojan boys struggled to a 6-19 record, 1-9 in the Sunset, Fortin stood out despite opponents knowing he was going to do the bulk of the scoring.

“There’s no doubt that everybody we played knew who Tony was, especially after the first couple of games, and they were going to get after him,” Goins said.

Fortin played in all 25 games for the Trojans, scoring 468 points for an average of 18.7 per game. He also contributed 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while blocking 59 shots.

Meanwhile, Briscoe was part of an extremely balanced offense on which nobody averaged in double figures. She totaled 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 22 games while making 28 steals as the Trojan girls went 19-6, claiming the Sunset title with an 8-2 league record.

“Alyvia wasn’t the kind of player like Tony was, who drew everybody’s attention,” Goins said. “She handled the ball all the time for us. She was the one who got us in position to do what we wanted to do.”

In addition, Kylie Stritenberger and Jackie Stobbe were picked second-team All-Sunset League.

Stritenberger led the Trojans in scoring with 7.5 points per game while contributing 6.1 rebounds and making 19 steals in 19 games. Stobbe averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while totaling 37 steals in 22 games.

Along with Fortin, the all-region boys team included Keith Seldon of Del Sol, Jurelle Orbino of Tech, Nathaniel Thompson of Moapa Valley, Chris Jackson of Mojave and Donavan Word of Desert Pines.

Joining Briscoe on the girls all-region team were Kaitlyn Anderson of Moapa Valley, Madison Manns of Boulder City, Kiara Lemon of Mojave and Teionni McDaniel of Cheyenne.

