Pahrump Valley’s Lauver, Rily share Sunset League honor

Cassondra Lauver/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Skyler Lauver has been named the Class 3A Southern Region Player of the Year after leading the Trojans in batting (.578), runs (63), singles (52) and triples (10).

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ally Rily of Pahrump Valley shared Sunset League Player of the Year title with teammate Skyler Lauver. The junior posted an 11-5 record and a 2.96 ERA while leading the team with 29 extra-base hits, 5 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .957 slugging percentage.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jackie Stobbe and juniors Skyler Lauver and Ally Rily have been named first-team all-state in Class 3A by a vote of coaches.

Cassondra Lauver was named Class 3A Coach of the Year after the Trojans went 30-11 and won the state championship in her first season. She also won region and league coaching honors.

Freshman Deeanna Egan made second-team all-state and joins Stobbe, Lauver and Rily on the all-3A Southern Region first team.

Skyler Lauver was voted the region’s player of the year, an award she shared with Rily in the Sunset League. She led the Trojans in batting (.578), runs (63), singles (52) and triples (10) while hitting 3 home runs and totaling 49 RBIs. Lauver compiled an on-base percentage of .561 and slugged .875.

Rily belted a team-leading 29 extra-base hits and led the Trojans with 58 RBIs. She also had 15 doubles, 9 triples and a team-best 5 home runs. She easily led the team in slugging at .957 and finished with a .551 on-base percentage. In the circle, Rily posted an 11-5 record and a 2.96 ERA, striking out 44 while walking 20.

Stobbe hit .484 with 8 doubles, 3 triples and 3 home runs while driving in 40 runs and scoring 47. Her on-base percentage of .574 led the Trojans, and she slugged .731. She also drew a team-leading 29 walks, while striking out just 7 times.

Egan, a freshman catcher, led the team in doubles with 16 and added 4 home runs, 31 runs and 38 RBIs. She matched Rily by walking 18 times with only 5 strikeouts.

Pahrump Valley’s Kareena Nelson, McKayla Bartley, Hannah Cuellar and Terrena Martin were named second-team All-Region. First- and second-team All-Class 3A South players also were recognized as first-team all-Sunset League, while teammates Nicky Velazquez, Kiley Lyons, Kaden Cable and Hayley Cuellar were named to the second team.

The Trojans finished 30-11, winning the Class 3A state title, the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament and the regular-season Sunset League crown.