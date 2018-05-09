Pahrump’s Hardy wins bull riding for fourth time this season

Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy won the bull riding event at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association’s event hosted by Lincoln County High School last weekend in Panaca.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Raelean Sutton finished sixth in trap shooting and ninth in rifle at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association's Lincoln County rodeo Saturday and Sunday in Panaca.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Tye Hardy, left, and eighth-grader Randy Witte of Pahrump show off their prizes after last weekend's rodeo hosted by Lincoln County High School in Panaca.

Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy won the bull riding event at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association’s event hosted by Lincoln County High School last weekend in Panaca.

Hardy, in fact, was the only rider to score points in the event. According to Buddy Krebs, Pahrump Valley High School’s rodeo director, it was the fourth time this year Hardy has won the event, leaving him in second place in the state in the event.

“I’m sitting eight points behind the guy in first (Cody Alexander of Fernley), and we’ve been running neck-and-neck all season,” Hardy said.

“And when you get to state it’s worth double points.”

The next rodeo is this weekend in Wells, then, after a one-week break, the state finals will be held the following weekend in Winnemucca.

Hardy says his success is no big secret, with time on the bulls and some people willing to help out being the key ingredients.

“I want to thank Buddy Krebs for hauling me around all year, and then I want to thank Dustin and Rebecca Tibbits of D &R Bucking Bulls of Pahrump for helping me with practice bulls and getting me on as much as possible.

“I just get on as many as I can. Every time you get on one, you learn something you’re doing wrong.”

Hardy began bull riding a little more than a year ago, getting on his first bull on his birthday, Feb. 5.

His standing in the state has qualified him for nationals in bull riding and saddle bronc riding.

“In the bronc, I’m sitting fourth, but one of the guys isn’t riding anymore,” Hardy said. “So at state, I’ll most likely be third.”

Eighth-grader Randy Witte continued his strong season by placing third in bull riding and second in saddle bronc riding in the junior high school competition. Witte stands fourth in the state in saddle bronc riding and is ninth in bull riding.

Also competing for Pahrump Valley in Panaca were Raelean Sutton, who placed sixth in trap shooting and ninth in rifle, and Mia Krebs, who set a personal-best time in goat tying the week before in Gardnerville, recording 10.64 seconds on her second attempt.

Buddy Krebs expressed thanks to Homestead Feed, 24-7 The Custom Shop, Nye County Commission candidate Debbie Strickland and Cathy Slaughterback of All Star Real Estate for their support of the rodeo team.

“We’d just like to thank the community for all their support through the year,” he said.

Contact Sports Editor Tom Rysinski at trysinski@pvtimes.com On Twitter:@pvtimes