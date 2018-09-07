Photos: Pahrump Valley celebrates homecoming

Seniors Nico Velazquez and Halie Souza were crowned Pahrump Valley High School’s homecoming king and queen Aug. 31 during halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Sunrise Mountain.
Velazquez took time out from rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns during the game for the brief ceremony, which had a familiar feel to it. Velazquez and Souza have been prince and princess for their class at homecoming in previous years.
The school’s marching band, cheerleaders and dance team all performed during halftime, and the school held a special homecoming assembly during the day.
As for the game, the Trojans sent the large crowd home happy with a convincing 42-14 rout of the Miners for their first win of the season.
Casey Flennory added 94 yards for an offense that totaled 365 rushing yards in a game in which the Trojans never trailed.