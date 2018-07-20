Pooler, DeCroff continue Coupes battle at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Natasha Pooler’s tight two-car battle with Michael DeCroff during the July 7 racing card at Pahrump Valley Speedway was as tight as the overall points standings in the Coupes.

Dale Geissler/Pahrump Valley Times Gary Wyatt hands out wooden cars to kids July 7 at Pahrump Valley Speedway. One of the cars has the race date written on it, and the kid who gets that car can take it to the announcer's booth for $10, courtesy of Wyatt.

Dale Giessler/Pahrump Valley Times Points leader Gary Wyatt after winning the Bombers race July 7 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Pooler outraced DeCroff to the checkered flag and now holds a three-point lead in the division, with no other driver within 100 points of either of them.

Meanwhile, Gary Wyatt in Bombers and Jared Ward in Hobby Stocks extended their points leads, although Wyatt had a bit more competition in the process. While Ward increased his lead over Aaron Smith to 116 points, Wyatt was finishing first in a seven-car field to take a 19-point lead over Arlie Daniel, who finished sixth. Steve Dinerstein, who finished fourth, sits 70 points behind Daniel in third place in Bombers.

The Sport Mod class tightened a bit at the top as Scott Brady, second in the standings, took the checkered flag ahead of first-place Clifton King. The two are six points apart, with Brady Gladd and Alex Murphy not far behind.

Aiden Murphy still has a healthy lead in Mini Stocks. Murphy finished third behind Brandon Jones, who is seventh overall, and RJ Smotherman, who is in second place.

In Micro Sprints, Jason Funk holds a four-point lead over Eddie Chacon after taking second to Chacon’s third. The race was won by Clint Silva, who sits in fifth place.

The Pike family continues to hold the top two spots in Modifieds. Jake Pike leads his father, Jason, by 15 points after finishing second in the last race. Mark Allison grabbed the checkered flag, while Jon Mitchell Jr. is firmly in fourth behind Mike Wells after his fourth-place finish.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com