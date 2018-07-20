Pooler, DeCroff continue Coupes battle at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Natasha Pooler’s tight two-car battle with Michael DeCroff during the July 7 racing card at Pahrump Valley Speedway was as tight as the overall points standings in the Coupes.
Pooler outraced DeCroff to the checkered flag and now holds a three-point lead in the division, with no other driver within 100 points of either of them.
Meanwhile, Gary Wyatt in Bombers and Jared Ward in Hobby Stocks extended their points leads, although Wyatt had a bit more competition in the process. While Ward increased his lead over Aaron Smith to 116 points, Wyatt was finishing first in a seven-car field to take a 19-point lead over Arlie Daniel, who finished sixth. Steve Dinerstein, who finished fourth, sits 70 points behind Daniel in third place in Bombers.
The Sport Mod class tightened a bit at the top as Scott Brady, second in the standings, took the checkered flag ahead of first-place Clifton King. The two are six points apart, with Brady Gladd and Alex Murphy not far behind.
Aiden Murphy still has a healthy lead in Mini Stocks. Murphy finished third behind Brandon Jones, who is seventh overall, and RJ Smotherman, who is in second place.
In Micro Sprints, Jason Funk holds a four-point lead over Eddie Chacon after taking second to Chacon’s third. The race was won by Clint Silva, who sits in fifth place.
The Pike family continues to hold the top two spots in Modifieds. Jake Pike leads his father, Jason, by 15 points after finishing second in the last race. Mark Allison grabbed the checkered flag, while Jon Mitchell Jr. is firmly in fourth behind Mike Wells after his fourth-place finish.
Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Pahrump Valley Speedway Facebook page or pahrumpvalleyspeedway.weebly.com
Pahrump Valley Speedway points leaders
Through races of July 7
Modifieds: 1. Jake Pike 393, 2. Jason Pike 378, 3. Mike Wells 276, 4. Jon Mitchell Jr. 224, 5. Bryan Wulfenstein 177, 6. Brad Hopkins 176, 7. Rick Durica 169, 8. Austin Keifer 128, 9. James Thibodeaux 112, 10. Justin Miller 107.
Sport Mods: 1. Clifton King 328, 2. Scott Brady 322, 3. Brady Gladd 303, 4. Alex Murphy 299, 5. Nicholas Heilman 202, 6. Donald Riley 170, 7. David Belcher 162, 8. Chuck Trastor 133, 9. Joel Dean 98, 10. Tyler Murphy 69.
Super Stocks: 1.Rafael Flores 166, 2. Aaron Keller 129, 3. Dan Snowden 106, 4. Jerry Buesig 100, 5. Dale Daffer 99, 6. Justin Wall 94, 7. Jim Wulfenstein 70, 8. Alex Williams 65, 9. Matt Belcher 62, 10. Brandon Madan 33.
Mini Stocks: 1. Aiden Murphy 378, 2. RJ Smotherman 283, 3. Haylee Little 270, 4. Ryan Howard 227, 5. Brett Gamble 212, 6. Tom Peticolas 205, 7. Brandon Jones 168, 8. Alex Murphy and Robert Pearson 107, 10. Gege Murphy 102.
Coupes: 1. Natasha Pooler 362, 2. Michael DeCroff 359, 3. Chris Hansen 226, 4. Allen Lokey 135, 5. Michael Johnson 127, 6. Anthony Broadhead 100, 7. Robert Smotherman 70, 8. Ian Blanton 34, 9. Dee Hansen 33, 10. Jeri Patrick 32.
Micro Sprints: 1. Jason Funk 170, 2. Eddie Chacon 166, 3. Ray Garnica 130, 4. Evil Pruitt 127, 5. Clint Silva 68, 6. Chance Garnica 63, 7. Raun Silva 34, 8. Shaun Moore 32, 9. Brian Hall 31.
Dwarfs: 1. Evan Moentenich 126, 2. Derek Rosse 110, 3. Mac Marmon and Cecilia Dillie 71, 5. Dustin Loughton 67, 6. Billy Kalogeras 65, 7. Ryan Parker 35, 8. Ridge Abbott and Frank Rhodes 34; 10. Stacey Woods 33.
Bombers: 1. Gary Wyatt 342, 2. Arlie Daniel 323, 3. Steve Dinerstein 253, 4. Michael Riefler 69, 5. Ken Harrington 67, 6. Eli Bliss 65, 7. Justin Griffiths 62, 8. Alex Williams 35, 9. Cory Layne and Michael Risflen 34.
Hobby Stocks: 1. Jared Ward 346, 2. Aaron Smith 230, 3. Anthony Broadhead 171, 4. Jeff Murphy 169, 5. Robert Gannon 160, 6. Eric Hallett 129, 7. Kenny Harrington 71, 8. Alex Muprhy 67, 9. Doug Murphy 65, 10. Dave Palmer 64.