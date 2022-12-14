39°F
Sports

PREVIEW: Tonopah Muckers heading to Kody Beach Memorial tourney

By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
December 14, 2022 - 8:35 am
 
Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be competing in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17.
Special to The Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be competing in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17.

The Tonopah High School boys and girls basketball teams will both be competing in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament this weekend.

Both teams will play three games over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Lady Muckers are entering the tournament with a 1-3 record, while the boys team is entering the tournament with a 3-1 record.

Senior guard Tony Bleasdell is leading the way for the Muckers. He is averaging 13 points per game through the first four games and has scored at least 14 points in three of Tonopah’s four games.

They’ll both begin with a Friday morning matchup against the Round Mountain Knights. This will be the first of three matchups between the two teams as they’ll also meet twice near the end of the season during league play.

The girls game will tip off at 8:30 a.m. and the boys game will tip off at 10 a.m.

Following the games, the two teams will have a few hours off before finishing up their Friday doubleheader with their second game against the Carlin Railroaders.

This will be the second time this season the two teams have squared off. They played each other during the WREC Tournament on Friday, Dec. 2 with both Tonopah teams coming away with a win.

The Lady Muckers’ game against the Railroaders will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the boys will play their game at 4 p.m.

Tonopah will end their tournament with a matchup against the Beatty Hornets on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Like the Round Mountain matchup, this will also be the first of three meetings between Tonopah and Beatty this season.

The girls game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., while the boys will be starting their game at 11:30 a.m.

At the conclusion of the tournament, both Muckers teams will be off until January, when they return to the court to begin league play.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

