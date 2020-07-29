85°F
Sports

Pahrump fall baseball meeting set for Aug. 4

Staff Report
July 29, 2020 - 10:29 am
 

There will be a mandatory fall club baseball meeting for 16-and-under and 18-and-under teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ian Deutch Field No. 1.

The purpose of the meeting is to gauge interest in a fall program as well as discuss the purpose of the program, go over safety rules and procedures, discuss practice and game schedules and discuss costs and possible fundraising ideas to alleviate those costs. Questions and concerns from parents and players will be addressed during this meeting.

Please make sure to practice social distancing and wear a mask if you are in close proximity with other parents/players while in attendance. The plan is to meet in the bleachers, but we might have to move into the field to accommodate social distancing measures.

Contact coach Brian Hayes at nevinrakes@yahoo.com with any questions or concerns.

