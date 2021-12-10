PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got their first win of the season with a 58-57 victory over Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday evening.

The Trojans came into the season with first year head coach David Wilson. Wilson’s mindset coming into the season was to improve the culture that was already there and get the program back on the winning tracks.

Pahrump Valley hasn’t had a winning season in over 10 years and had just six wins in their last full season during the 2019-20 year.

The 2021-22 season didn’t start off the way that the Trojans and Wilson were hoping. They dropped their first game in a road matchup against Somerset Losee, 22-69.

Somerset’s freshman guard Roderick Johnson had a game-high 18 points and went 3 for 5 from long range. Sophomore guard Christian Haylock pitched in 15 points of his own for the Lions.

The Trojans held their first home game of the season on Wednesday night. They were able to bounce back with a much stronger effort on the offensive end by more than doubling their opening game score.

The Trojans and the Eagles of Somerset played to a very close, tight game, but ultimately Pahrump Valley was able to prevail and edge out a one-point victory.

Ewayne Brown led the way for the Trojans offense. He finished with 19 points in the game.

Robert Simms added 15 points of his own, while Aiden McClard pitched in 14 points to help lead Pahrump Valley to victory.

The Trojans will travel to Utah this weekend to take part in the Wendover Border Skirmish Tournament. They’ll play two games for the tournament.

Pahrump Valley’s opening game will be on Friday, Dec. 10, against Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams. Tip-off for this game will be at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Trojans will play the Rockwell Marshals. Tipoff for that game will be at 9:30 a.m.