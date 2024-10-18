PVHS fall sports begin to wrap up season as playoffs approach

Fall sports for the Trojans teams are wrapping up their regular seasons by the end of October and Pahrump is taking home some late wins.

Trojan Sydney Crotty (8) sets up in front of Chaparral’s goal box as Pahrump Valley is about to kick a corner kick on Thursday, Oct. 9, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump boys soccer team huddles before their game against Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

As much of the playoffs have nearly been decided, some teams have managed to not lose sight of the end of the season. Boys soccer and girls volleyball have secured wins this week, a turnaround from most of their seasons.

Here is how the rest of the teams have been doing.

Tennis

Boys tennis has recently made history for the Trojans as they have made it to the 3A state playoffs, but the boys lost the regional championship game against the Boulder City Eagles 13-5.

The girls team was recently knocked out of the playoffs by No. 2 Cimarron 11-7. Last year the girls were also eliminated from the playoffs by Boulder City in the semifinals game.

The Pahrump Valley boy team will be traveling to California to play in the state playoffs against the No. 1 northern Nevada team in the league, South Tahoe. The match will take place on Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. where the winner will likely play against Boulder City in the state championship game on Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Football

Last week the Trojans took a tough loss against a top three team, Moapa Valley, after standing toe-to-toe with the Pirates.

The Trojans were tied with Moapa from the first to the third quarter until Moapa Valley was able to pull away in the fourth quarter. Tied at 28 at the end of the third quarter, the Pirates got the best of the Trojans after throwing two interceptions and a failed fourth-down play.

This loss took the Trojans down to No. 5 in the MaxPreps rankings, due to No. 4 Mater Academy East Las Vegas not playing their fifth game of the season.

The Trojans will likely take back their No. 4 position in the league after their last game against Boulder City, who sits at the bottom of the standings. This will take the Trojans to 3A Southern regional playoffs where they will probably play against MAELV and if the Trojans win, a potential rematch against No. 1 Virgin Valley.

Girls soccer

After the girls tied in their conference game against Chaparral at 0, the Trojans were able to come back to score 13 goals in their most recent conference game.

The Trojans played against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon on Tuesday in Pahrump, where Pahrump Valley was able to not let the Pirates score a single goal. Natalie Vallin (6) scored four goals during the match, and Ryleigh Denton (13) scored three for the Trojans.

Madison Williams Mendenhall (12) had the support from her defensive players as she only needed to block a single shot on the goal. Mendenhall was able to switch with Denton to play in the field where she was able to get two steals in the match against the Pirates.

Shaelee Boucher (4), Sydney Crotty (8), Valery Romero (3) and Khylarann Park (5) would add the remaining six goals for the Trojans. Twelve of the goals were scored in the first half.

The Trojans played against No. 1 Boulder City Thursday evening, but the outcome of the game was not available by the Pahrump Valley Times deadline. Previously the Trojans tied with Boulder City at 2, the only team in the league to accomplish this. If the Trojans win, the team could have a shot at taking the No. 2 spot.

Volleyball

The girls have recently added two conference wins with just one conference game to go.

On Monday the Trojans defeated Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon 3-0 and Boulder City on Wednesday 3-1. The Trojans have one last game against Somerset Academy Losee, who the Trojans were able to defeat previously.

If the Trojans win against the Lions, the Trojans could bump up to No. 5 and still be short of making the regional playoffs.

Boys soccer

The boys picked up a win in Las Vegas on Wednesday against Doral Academy Red Rock in a 1-0 win.

The Trojans have had a rough season as they have been at the bottom of the league standings after a new coach and an inexperienced team. The team is now 2-7-1 this season.

With two games ahead of the Trojans, the team has a chance to defeat Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in their next game on Oct. 22.

This would give the Pahrump team three wins this season, which would be an improvement from last year after only winning two league games.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.