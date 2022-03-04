56°F
PVHS soccer coach wins awards

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2022 - 9:53 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls soccer head coach Julie Carrington poses with her 2021 Nevada Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools and 2021 Nevada 3A Coach of the Year awards.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls soccer head coach Julie Carrington holds her 2021 Nevada Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools award with her team surrounding her.

Pahrump Valley girls soccer head coach Julie Carrington has added more hardware to what she has already collected from a tremendous season this past fall.

Carrington was awarded with two coach of the year awards – the 2021 Coach of the Year for the 3A division and the 2021 Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools in Nevada.

In order to win the award for small schools, a fellow coach must nominate you. Carrington was nominated for the award by Faith Lutheran High School head soccer coach Bob Chinn.

“It’s a huge honor,” Carrington said of winning the awards. “You truly never know how everyone will vote, and to be nominated by another coach is pretty humbling. We [the coaches] work really hard for the girls in the school and our sport, but you don’t necessarily do it for an award for ourselves. We do it for the players and the school.”

Carrington led the Trojans to a 19-1 overall record and a Nevada 3A state championship this past season. It’s Pahrump Valley’s first girls soccer state championship since the 2012 season.

The Trojans had two players, Adryanna Avena and Avery Moore, make the Southern Nevada All-Regional team and one player, senior Kiara Ramos, was named as an honorable mention for the team.

In addition to making the All-Region first team, Avena was also named Nevada Player of the Week for girls soccer twice during the season and led the state in points.

Pahrump Valley finished the season with a 19-game winning streak, including a 2-1 win over Boulder City in the southern regional championship and a 1-0 win over South Tahoe in the Nevada 3A state championship.

