PVHS Trojans football coming up against top competitor this week

Trojans Carter Nygaard (2) carries the ball against Democracy Prep as Pahrump Valley players hold off the defense at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans coach Tom Walker gives Benjamin De Santiago (22) a low-high five after a strong performcnace against MAELV on Satruday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Kayne Horibe (8) practices passes and throws right before the end of halftime as they are ahead 32-8 against MAELV on Satruday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley would win. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans are coming off a high after Pahrump football got a back-to-back Homecoming game win and made the regional playoffs, but recent top competitors put an end to their celebrations.

Pahrump Valley played against Moapa Valley, a top three team in the 3A Southern league, but the outcome could virtually make no impact on the standings. The Trojans would likely stay in the No. 4 spot if they win or lose against the Pirates on Thursday night.

After defeating Mater Academy East Las Vegas 42-30, the Trojans were on the path of victory. Pahrump Valley broke through a team banner as they stepped onto their home field and when the boys received the ball the players seemed to make all the right plays during the game.

In the Homecoming game against Democracy Prep, the Trojans were able to score seven touchdowns and two interceptions, most done by Pahrump Valley’s Austin Alvarez (33). In 100 degree weather, the Trojans were able to soldier through and perform their highest scoring game.

The Trojans had Democracy Prep figured out early in the game after the Blue Knights were able to score the first touchdown. The Trojans were able to sack their quarterback, Cameron Lowe, 11 times.

Trojans Billy Sparks (70), Mathew Lopez (62) and Oscar Bosket (50) each sacked Lowe twice.

The Trojans had a strong first half of the match. Sparks was even able to make a key play for the Trojans as they were one point behind 8-7 in the first quarter.

Turnover

After the Blue Knights received the ball, their tight end, Dereel Beverly, took it to the 46-yard line. The Trojans were able to sack Lowe and on a fourth down, Sparks blocked the Blue Knights’ kick, where Pahrump Valley picked up the ball at the 38-yard line.

The Trojans would push to play a fourth down and it worked to the team’s benefit as Horibe threw the ball to Alvarez, where he got a first at the 15-yard line. Alvarez would later score a touchdown but the team would miss the kick.

This is when the Trojans took the lead 13-8.

In the first touchdown for Pahrump, Horibe first attempted a long shot on the right side of the end zone where Alvarez was blocked by a Blue Knight. In the next play, the Trojans would have the same play but in reverse, for Alvarez to run up the left side.

Alvarez would outrun the Blue Knight on the left side of the end zone, where Horibe threw the ball. A bit high, Alvarez jumped, caught the ball and got the Trojans on the board.

The Trojans would later score six more touchdowns to win the game 46-8.

Moapa Valley

The Moapa Valley Pirates, No. 3 in the the 3A Southern league, played the Trojans Thursday evening, after the Pahrump Valley Times’ publishing time.

Last year the Trojans suffered the team’s biggest loss, when Moapa Valley won 53-0. In the second quarter Horibe went to throw the ball to one of his receivers but was interrupted by the Pirates for a pick six.

After the second half Horibe was about to get sacked when he threw it to his receiver, but a Pirate was able to see the receiver and take the ball right before it reached the Trojans. They intercepted the ball and scored another pick six.

Another key play for Moapa Valley was a third interception at the middle of the field. Moapa Valley took the ball and ran it for another six points.

This year the Trojans are a completely different team, they are 2-2 this season. Moapa Valley has two wins in the league against Boulder City and MAELV and a loss to Sport Leadership and Management (SLAM).

Both have lost to SLAM and defeated MAELV, but with some slight differences. Moapa Valley was able to put up a stronger fight against SLAM, where they only lost 16-14. The Pirates were able to dominate MAELV as they were able to defeat them 41-6. Moapa Valley’s quarterback, Talon Schraft, was able to throw five passes that resulted in a touchdown.

When the Trojans played SLAM, the Bulls left with a win of 50-21, but the Trojans left Las Vegas with a 42-30 win against MAELV where Horibe scored most of the touchdowns.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.