Pahrump Valley Little League will hold a meeting Thursday, Oct. 1 to elect board members.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times file Dusty Mundrick works out a walk while Pahrump Valley Little League All-Star manager Stephen Whitney watches from the first base coaching box during a July 2019 game at Rainbow Family Park in Las Vegas.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, and the only qualification for voting is to have a volunteer form on file that is current for the 2020 season.

For more information, contact Mistty Rex at 909-810-3924.