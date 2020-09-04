Quinteros, Gulley win divisions at PVTBC tournament

Rebekah Quinteros and Randy Gulley each took home more than $100 Aug. 29 in the latest Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Quinteros rolled games of 265, 276 and 266 to win Division B of the 8-9 pin no tap tournament, pocketing $70. She added another $40 from winning the handicap side pot.

“8-9 no tap is when you throw your first ball and you knock down 8 or 9 pins, it scores like if it was a true 10 strike,” PVTBC Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Varner explained.

Gulley shot a 972 series on games of 300, 245 and 268 with a 159 handicap to win Division A and take home $70. That score also was good enough for second place in the handicap side pot, which was worth another $33.

While a 300 game is not exactly shocking in a no tap event, recording one remains noteworthy.

“Congratulations to the following bowlers that bowled two 300 games today: Frank Medina, Dale Bystedt and Joe Matassa,” Varner noted when she sent out the results. “Other bowlers that bowled a 300 game today: Randy Gulley, Gordon Sawyer, Ed Poland, Walt Kuver, Bridjette Whaley, Marcy Fischer, Bear Morris and Barry Holmes.”

Bystedt enjoyed a solid financial day. His 300-275-300 was good for second place in Division A, which was worth $60, and it was good enough to win the scratch side pot for another $32.50. Medina took home $54 after placing seventh in Division A and second in the scratch side pot with his 300-300-257.

Judi Clausen turned her 256-265-258 into $73 by placing fourth in Division B and taking third in the handicap side pot. Bonnie Neilson’s 273-216-256 earned her second place in Division B and a $60 check, while Bill Neilson’s 199-279-262 earned him $50 for third. Bob Riley finished third in Division A, winning $50 for his 276-270-240 effort.

Bowlers are placed in a division by handicap, with the lower handicaps bowling in Division A. Quinteros won Division B despite tying for the third-lowest handicap among the top 10 bowlers on Saturday.

A total of $865 was shared by the day’s top bowlers, and Varner was, as always, appreciative of the help needed to run a tournament.

“Thank you to Barbara Wilson for helping me at the desk, always appreciated, and to Lorena Myers for selling 50/50 tickets and Scratch entries,” Varner said. “She always does a fantastic job.”

The 50/50, won by Alan Sanders Sr., was worth $75.

For more information on the PVTBC, go to www.pahrumpbowlers.com and click on the PVTBC link near the top of the page.