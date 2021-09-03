85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 2, 2021 - 7:38 pm
 
Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening preseason ga ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

1,800 Raiders season tickets made available by vaccine-reluctant fans

The Raiders made more than 1,800 season tickets available Wednesday after they were returned to the team by fans who are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of those, Raiders owner Mark Davis said about 250 requested a refund, with the remainder coming from fans who opted to roll their season-ticket fees over to next year.

“It was right around the number that we were thinking it would be,” Davis said. “I think that our fans are very excited about what we’ve got going. There were a few people, for one reason or another, who would not get the vaccination.”

The team announced last month that it would require all fans attending Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium to be vaccinated. Fans who won’t be vaccinated could roll over their tickets to next season or request a refund.

The 1,800 tickets went on sale to all current season-ticket holders at noon Wednesday. Davis said he expected they would sell out within an hour.

Under the Raiders’ stadium policy, fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to go maskless inside, while those who are partially vaccinated will be allowed in but must wear a mask.

Fans can get vaccinated on-site and will be allowed to attend games wearing a mask.

— Mick Akers

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Correa and Padilla take tops spots in 3-6-9 tourney
Correa and Padilla take tops spots in 3-6-9 tourney
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

John Correa and Carol Padilla rolled their way to the top spots in their divisions during the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 3-6-9 Singles tournament on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current s ...
A’s express frustration in latest setback for ballpark in Oakland
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Oakland A’s push to land a Bay Area ballpark hit another snag after the Alameda County administrator expressed hesitancy to opt into a proposed tax district to help fund it.

Golden Knights CEO Bill Foley speaks to the media at an event to announce that the Golden Knigh ...
Bill Foley honors Oct. 1 responders with potential MLS team name
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Foley Entertainment, founded by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, on Aug. 25 filed to trademark Las Vegas Heroes, tied to an expansion Major League Soccer team.

Liberty High School Anthony Jones (5) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a footb ...
High school football cancellations aren’t going away anytime soon
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first week of the prep football season was considered a success. But eight games were canceled by causes related to the COVID pandemic, player eligibility and wildfires.

 
Raiders address linebacker issues by trading for Denzel Perryman
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Nicholas Morrow and Javin White out for extended periods with injuries, Raiders linebackers Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo also have chances to earn more playing time.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks shot off his left shoulder during the second ...
How Golden Knights were built for 2021-22 NHL season
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights’ roster underwent a significant shake-up this offseason, with Marc-Andre Fleury, the face of the franchise, and fan favorite Ryan Reaves being traded.

Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Injuries have thinned the Raiders’ depth at linebacker, and veteran K.J. Wright is still available on the free agent market, but his asking price might be too much.

Thinkstock
3 high school football games canceled
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada Interscholastic Association spokesman said several high school games have been canceled for various reasons, including COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of players.

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season N ...
Raiders vaccine requirement not impacting secondary ticket market
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite causing a stir with some fans, the Raiders decision to only allow vaccinated fans attend the team’s home games at Allegiant Stadium hasn’t appeared to impact the secondary ticket market.