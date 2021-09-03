Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans

The team announced last month that it would require all fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium to be vaccinated.

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

1,800 Raiders season tickets made available by vaccine-reluctant fans

The Raiders made more than 1,800 season tickets available Wednesday after they were returned to the team by fans who are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of those, Raiders owner Mark Davis said about 250 requested a refund, with the remainder coming from fans who opted to roll their season-ticket fees over to next year.

“It was right around the number that we were thinking it would be,” Davis said. “I think that our fans are very excited about what we’ve got going. There were a few people, for one reason or another, who would not get the vaccination.”

The team announced last month that it would require all fans attending Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium to be vaccinated. Fans who won’t be vaccinated could roll over their tickets to next season or request a refund.

The 1,800 tickets went on sale to all current season-ticket holders at noon Wednesday. Davis said he expected they would sell out within an hour.

Under the Raiders’ stadium policy, fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to go maskless inside, while those who are partially vaccinated will be allowed in but must wear a mask.

Fans can get vaccinated on-site and will be allowed to attend games wearing a mask.

— Mick Akers

