Sports

Rebels lose a heart-breaker to Aggies

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2021 - 12:54 am
 
UNLV Rebels kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) kicks a field goal during an NCAA football game against Eastern Washington University at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
UNLV Athletics The Rebels came out with a point to prove: they can still compete.
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels dropped another close game on Saturday 28-24 when they hosted the Utah State University Aggies.

The first quarter was an exciting one, and all signs pointed to this being the end of the losing streak for the Rebels. They were able to jump out to a 17-7 first quarter lead on the Aggies with the help of a 75-yard touchdown run by the UNLV running back, Charles Williams.

Williams finished with a career-high 221 rushing yards on 27 carries. He also scored all three of the Rebels’ touchdowns. The 75-yard touchdown run was Williams’ third longest play in his career at UNLV.

It was all Aggies after the first quarter. UNLV was outscored 21-7 in the final three quarters. Their only score came on their opening drive of the second half when Williams ran it in from five yards out. The Rebels had multiple chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter but threw interceptions on two of their final three drives.

Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel got the start for the Rebels. This was his second start of the season for a Rebels team that has been plagued by injuries at the quarterback position. Friel finished the day completing 52 percent of his passes for 107 total yards and one interception.

This will be a short week for the Rebels as they get ready to play their next game on Thursday, Oct. 21, when the Spartans of San Jose State come to town. San Jose State is coming into this game on a 2-game losing streak and a crushing defeat in double overtime against San Diego State this past weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Knights shine as Kraken begin their inaugural season
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in the first game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

Trojans get taken down by Eagles
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans were defeated 2-1 in their match against the Boulder City Eagles on Wednesday.

Wabsis repeats, Holloway and Jones play spoilers
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Races continued over the weekend at the Pahrump Valley Speedway as Joe Wabsis repeats in the Sport Mod class and Mark Daub’s streak in the Coupes class came to an end.

Wolf Pack pounces on Aggies
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Aggies of New Mexico State 55-28 on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Gruden out, Bisaccia in as head coach of Raiders
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Jon Gruden, has resigned from his position effective Monday evening.

Tonopah cruises to victory over Round Mountain
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah Muckers won in smashing fashion on Friday, 74-42, when they hosted the Knights of Round Mountain.

Atteberry, Neilson capture wins in 500 Club event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Annette Attebery and Bill Neilson took home first place in their divisions during the 500 Club tournament that took place on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

Wolf Pack get back on track with win against Broncos
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada Reno’s Wolf Pack came out with a big victory on Saturday when they defeated the Boise State Broncos, 41-31.