94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Rhoads, Poland win titles at PV 500 Club tournaments

Staff Report
July 14, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joseph de la Torre instructs a young bowler du ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joseph de la Torre instructs a young bowler during the Summer Youth League on July 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bridjette Whaley prepares a young bowler for h ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bridjette Whaley prepares a young bowler for her turn July 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. The Nugget has been hosting a Summer Youth League on Saturdays.
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nicole Barrager makes daughter Destiny feel be ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nicole Barrager makes daughter Destiny feel better after a July 3 injury during the Summer Youth League at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Peggy Rhoads went into the Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 8-pin no-tap tournament Saturday with a 152 average and came out with two wins and $96.

Rhoads rolled games of 253, 300 and 300, which, with her 21 handicap, gave her a 1,063 series and first place in the event, 23 pins better than Billie Biddle, who also rolled two 300 games under the 8-pin no-tap format, in which anything more than 8 pins is counted as a strike.

Rhoads pocketed $64 for winning the tournament and another $32 for winning the handicap side pot. Biddle was right behind her in both, earning $52 for finishing second in the tournament and $29 for finishing second in the handicap side pot.

Over in the Groupies division for men, Ed Poland had the day’s only 1,000 series, shooting 285, 265 and 300 with a 156 handicap to finish at 1,006, good enough to win $64. Three bowlers were in a tight race behind Poland, with Ralph Johnson (986, $54), Larry Attebery (983, $44) and Bob Riley (973, $35) running second through fourth.

On the women’s side, Judie Johnson (1,013, $42) and June Williams (1,012, $34) also cracked 1,000 for the day, with Williams matching Rhoads and Biddle by rolling 300 in the second and third games. Johnson also earned $26 for finishing third in the handicap side pot. Poland was right behind her in the side pot race, adding $24 to his winnings.

Renee Green and Fran Gobbi each rolled a 300 game, while in the Groupies division, Zid Cabuena and Frank Medina each rolled two while Roy Green rolled one. Renee Green’s 300 was the middle game of an 873 series that included games of 296 and 277 and was good enough to win the scratch side pot and $27. Attebery (862, $21) and Medina (861, $12) also competed for the scratch side pot.

Attebery was one of the day’s big winners, netting $83 through his bowling and winning the 50/50.

“Thank you to Jeri Riley and Phyllis Hall for helping with the tournament,” club secretary/treasurer Lorena Myers said.

The next Pahrump Valley 500 Club tournament will be a 9-pin no-tap Whoops event at 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Myers and Jan Sawyer will serve as tournament directors, with Debbie Rucker handling the 50/50.

PVTBC schedule

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s July event will be held at 1 p.m. July 31, with PVTBC secretary/treasurer Debbie Varner and Bridjette Whaley as tournament directors.

The tournament will be a certified whoops singles format, with handicap and scratch side pots.

Bowling fundraiser

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center will host a no-tap fundraiser for Trojans Trunk at Pahrump Valley High School at 11 a.m. on July 24.

For $15, each bowler will get three games and shoe rental. There also will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes.

Trojans Trunk, which began in 2017, provides students with new and gently used clothing and accessories, free of charge.

For more information, contact Mary Martinez at 775-764-7973 or the Nugget Bowling Center at 775-751-6500.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo Pahrump baseball players gather near the mound after a pitching change Sunday during ...
Middleton sees good things from summer
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Like so much else since the pandemic began, summer baseball wasn’t as straightforward as it was supposed to be.

Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during a "Pride Night game" against Seattle Storm in the second quart ...
Kiah Stokes adds experience, toughness to Aces
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Kiah Stokes signed with Las Vegas last week after spending the first five-plus years of her WNBA career with the New York Libertyand is already making an impact.

File photo Tonopah High School's Kobe Bunker looks for a hole in the Spring Mountain defense du ...
Tom Rysinski: It’s time to deal with Spring Mountain
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For years, but especially since Aaron Masden took over as football coach, Spring Mountain “High School” has been a thorn in the sides of Class 1A schools in Nevada, especially Southern Nevada.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kasey Dilger, left, and Kevin Chael of Pahrum ...
Dilger, Chael triumph in Crystal tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Kasey Dilger and Kevin Chael of Pahrump swept seven games to win the latest edition of the Shoes ‘N Brews horseshoes series June 20 at the Short Branch Saloon in Crystal.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Barbara Wilson and Jan Mock teamed to win Divi ...
Wilson, Mock win Division A in PVTBC doubles event
Staff Report

Barbara Wilson and Jan Mock teamed for 1,649 total pinfall to win Division A of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s certified 9-pin no-tap doubles tournament June 26 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Justyn Ybarra keeps his eye on a pitch that he sent to the fe ...
Pahrump varsity splits 4 games in tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The desire to face quality competition is a constant for Pahrump baseball. During the high school season, many opponents simply don’t have the pitching — or fielding — to compete, and while that makes for gaudy records it doesn’t do much to sharpen skills or prepare players for making a run at that elusive state title.